Purchased indicator difficultly loading
If you purchased indicator so it should be on your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/spread2019/market (you only can see it), example with my profile -
If you found this indicator on your profile so you can install it (in case of you are on Windows, and in case of you are having Internet Explorer build 8 or higher) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.10 11:42
The "Purchased" tab displays all the products downloaded and purchased using the current MQL5.community account. If MQL5.community account data are not specified in the platform settings, the tab name changes to "Downloads". It displays all downloads and purchases made in the current trading platform regardless of the account.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.05 06:12
It is same - open MT4,
write Community login (this forum login) in MT4 menu, and you will see your purchases in Metatrader.
If not - restart MT4.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicator Purchased but have not been able to activate the indicator - HELP?
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.09.24 08:43
Go to your MT platform, down to the Terminal window and click on the Market tab, there you will on the upper left side your Purchased products, click on it and these products they will be visible right below.
On the product you want to install, click the blue Install button on the right hand side.
Please could you let me know what to do.
Paul
First login into your MQL5 community account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab and then click the Market tab in the bottom of the Terminal window, then the Purchased option just above and finally the Install button on the far right of the product you want to install.
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Please could you let me know what to do.
Paul