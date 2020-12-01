Experts: TraderToolEA - page 2
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could you please add Trailing steps, i observed that it takes the least value for trailing "from stops" which is really great, but it could speed up the process if trailing steps were added, so instead of trailing from initial least value it could trail user provided step size.
Sorry, I don't have time for that.
You can to get the code and find a coder to make your change.
could you please add Trailing steps, i observed that it takes the least value for trailing "from stops" which is really great, but it could speed up the process if trailing steps were added, so instead of trailing from initial least value it could trail user provided step size.
i understand, i was just trying to help, to make it improve. anyways, good luck.
just checked the new release 1.7 version, it is not accepting the modified values of distance, stoploss and many others, it only accepts default values, kindly check.
I tested it. In my side, working.
I tested it. In my side, working.
kindly look at the below images, i changed the distance value from 50 to 1000, nothing happened for button which i clicked B&S Stop orders,
B&S Limit orders
yes sir, i tested it again, unfortunately it's not working could you please reupload the codes?
kindly look at the below images, i changed the distance value from 50 to 1000, nothing happened for button which i clicked B&S Stop orders,
B&S Limit orders
I make again the test, and working.
Maybe your broker not accept orders (type or settings).
Try to set your chart to show clear the buttons and panel, like me.
Please see the image.
I make again the test, and working.
Maybe your broker not accept orders (type or settings).
Try to set your chart to show clear the buttons and panel, like me.
Please see the image.
yes sir, it's working again, correctly, it's accepting changes from the panel board, not with the EA settings, but it's not a problem at all, thank you, it's very well done.
i really loved version 1.6 as it has all things on one side (on the EA side), see as you have not listed all given options as on panel which should be there, like "Breakeven After", for which a user still needs to go to setting and cannot rely on trade panel, another thing i would like to add if you could provide a movable option for panel's main board (check the image below)
it would really help.
WorkWithID what does it really do?
if i open an order automatically from another EA (with magic 12345) does he follow it by opening other orders if Magic=12345?
WorkWithID what does it really do?
if i open an order automatically from another EA (with magic 12345) does he follow it by opening other orders if Magic=12345?
It mean, manages only orders that have the specific ID (the ID you set).