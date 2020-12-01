Experts: TraderToolEA
There are no limit pending orders, one can place
Hello,
wait for the next version in few days.
There are no limit pending orders, one can place
Hello,
Added option (buttons) for pending limit orders.
Hello,
Added option (buttons) for pending limit orders.
hello, nikolaos, it's beautiful what you did. loved it, but there is a little chart error i observed,
1) kindly have a look at the image, the buttons actually are going under the chart, which should have been above, kindly check.
2) if you could insert STEALTH MODE button as ON/OFF to hide SL TP and TS values from broker it would really help.
3) Do you also have MT5 version of it?
the chart,
hello, nikolaos, it's beautiful what you did. loved it, but there is a little chart error i observed,
1) kindly have a look at the image, the buttons actually are going under the chart, which should have been above, kindly check.
2) if you could insert STEALTH MODE button as ON/OFF to hide SL TP and TS values from broker it would really help.
3) Do you also have MT5 version of it?
the chart,
I have rewrite a big part of code.
1) I think now is ok.
2) <Deleted>
3) No, I am working basically on MT4.
I have rewrite a big part of code.
1) I think now is ok.
2) <Deleted>
3) No, I am working basically on MT4.
2) deleted? meaning? kindly explain. (stealth mode)
1) It looks, ok now, i think one needs to take care, and check if multiple indicators do not clash with the codes, i did observed that due to code clashing there was an overlap of charts to the EA, it is working fine now.
2) deleted? meaning? kindly explain. (stealth mode)
<Deleted> mean my text has deleted by moderator.
<Deleted> mean my text has deleted by moderator.
<Deleted> mean my text has deleted by moderator.
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TraderToolEA:
TraderTool is a tool/panel that will help any trader to perform trades quickly and easily. The product has been developed with user-friendliness and ease of use in mind. It has the ability to manage multiple types of orders, either placed by an Expert Advisor or manually. It also allows you to place orders in a single click.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos