How to delete Symbol folders
Hi,
When I open up MT4 and look at the symbols, there are a bunch of folders (assume downloaded from the broker) named as follows :
I want to get rid of these folders and create my own symbol collections under new folders with meaningful names.
I know how to to hide symbols but I would like to be remove these existing sets (folders) and have 2 or 3 sets (folders) named as I wish with my preferred currencies in there. However, when I try to remove these with the right click option, the correct names do not appear. I also cannot find these folders in a search of my drive so I assume these are managed in a profile set up somewhere. There is not even the option anywhere to rename these within the application, that I can find.
Does anyone please know how to administer / amend / rename these folders ?
Thank you,
Matthew
I don't think you can rename or remove any of these folders, as these are provided by your broker.
Every broker has different symbols or instruments available for trading in this section.
I don't think you can rename or remove any of these folders, as these are provided by your broker.
Every broker has different symbols or instruments available for trading in this section.
Thanks Eleni - I did wonder if this was broker specific, in which case not much I can do about it. Might drop them a line - perhaps its configurable somewhere. IN any case, I can just select the currencies I want under an MT4 profile.
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Hi,
When I open up MT4 and look at the symbols, there are a bunch of folders (assume downloaded from the broker) named as follows :
I want to get rid of these folders and create my own symbol collections under new folders with meaningful names.
I know how to to hide symbols but I would like to be remove these existing sets (folders) and have 2 or 3 sets (folders) named as I wish with my preferred currencies in there. However, when I try to remove these with the right click option, the correct names do not appear. I also cannot find these folders in a search of my drive so I assume these are managed in a profile set up somewhere. There is not even the option anywhere to rename these within the application, that I can find.
Does anyone please know how to administer / amend / rename these folders ?
Thank you,
Matthew