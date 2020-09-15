Indicators: MAxCD - MT4
How can I use it in normal way? It is kind of hard to read
Q50959:
How can I use it in normal way? It is kind of hard to read
How can I use it in normal way? It is kind of hard to read
From my understanding, in up trend ,around the peak area ,when the "white color" bars appear, means "sell point", and "buy point" is vice versa.
please see the attached picture
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Web Colors
- www.mql5.com
Web Colors - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Files:
pic.png 17 kb
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MAxCD:
Three Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence - Indicator for MT4
Author: Roberto Jacobs