Indicators: MAxCD - MT4

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MAxCD:

Three Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence - Indicator for MT4

MAxCD

Author: Roberto Jacobs

MAxCD
MAxCD
  • www.mql5.com
Camarilla Flat and Clear The code consists of lines created according to the opening, closing, low and high values of prices. Wedge pattern "Wedge pattern" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines...
 
How can I use it in normal way? It is kind of hard to read
 
Q50959:
How can I use it in normal way? It is kind of hard to read

From my understanding, in up trend ,around the peak area ,when the "white color"  bars appear, means "sell point", and "buy point" is vice versa.

please see the attached picture

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Web Colors
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Web Colors
  • www.mql5.com
Web Colors - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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