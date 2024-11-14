How to identify tick flags?
What does MQLtick flag mean? - General - MQL5 programming forum
If you had used this you would have found this:
What does MQLtick flag mean? - General - MQL5 programming forum
Hi William, I have a question: How could 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64 sum up to 312 or even 1026 in my case for the uint flags? Also by doing
if ((bool)(tck1.flags & TICK_FLAG_LAST) || (bool)(tck1.flags & TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)
|| (bool)(tck1.flags & TICK_FLAG_BUY) || (bool)(tck1.flags & TICK_FLAG_SELL)
)
one cannot capture all the trades as shown in the "Draw Time and Sales" dots of Depth of Market window. Sorry I failed to find the correct way from MQL5 document and forum to extract all the trades performed from MqlTick[], but what is the correct way that "Draw Time and Sales" in MT5 performed?
Thanks.
Hi William, I have a question: How could 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64 sum up to 312 or even 1026 in my case for the uint flags? Also by doing
if ((bool)(tck1.flags & TICK_FLAG_LAST) || (bool)(tck1.flags & TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)
|| (bool)(tck1.flags & TICK_FLAG_BUY) || (bool)(tck1.flags & TICK_FLAG_SELL)
)
one cannot capture all the trades as shown in the "Draw Time and Sales" dots of Depth of Market window. Sorry I failed to find the correct way from MQL5 document and forum to extract all the trades performed from MqlTick[], but what is the correct way that "Draw Time and Sales" in MT5 performed?
Thanks.
There are some internal (undocumented) flags, just ignore them.
TICK_FLAG_BID 2
TICK_FLAG_ASK 4
TICK_FLAG_LAST 8
TICK_FLAG_VOLUME 16
TICK_FLAG_BUY 32
TICK_FLAG_SELL 64
From your screenshot :
312 => 312-256 = 56 -> flags 32+16+8
344 => 344-256 = 88 -> flags 64+16+8
376 => 376-256 = 120 -> flags 64+32+16+8
I don't see 1026 in your screenshot ? But I suppose the same logic can be applied (1026 => 1026-1024 = 2 ?).
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I tried to export ticks data using Python and I got the data, but I don't identify what does 2, 4, 6, 312, 344, 376 flag codes means?