Indicators: Camarilla Flat and Clear - MT4
Thx for your indicator, will try it.
Have Healthy Life // HHL :) //
Mr. Erdem indicator looks great, could you please code it as a MT5 version?
(Erdem bey indicator harika görünüyor, MT5 versiyonunu da kodlamanız mümkün mü?)
Hi @Erdem Bozyel,
Where is the OnDeinit() function to remove TrendLine after detach indicator?
Thx for your indicator, will try it.
Have Healthy Life // HHL :) //
Thank you, I hope you will like it. (Ben teşekkür ederim, beğeneceğiniz umuyorum.)
Mr. Erdem indicator looks great, could you please code it as a MT5 version?
(Erdem bey indicator harika görünüyor, MT5 versiyonunu da kodlamanız mümkün mü?)
I'm glad you enjoy. I'll code the same for MT5. (Beğenmenize sevindim. MT5 için de aynısını kodlayacağım.)
Hi @Erdem Bozyel,
Where is the OnDeinit() function to remove TrendLine after detach indicator?
Lines are deleted when the period (D1) changes and new lines are created.
I'm glad you enjoy. I'll code the same for MT5. (Beğenmenize sevindim. MT5 için de aynısını kodlayacağım.)
Thank you very much.
Thank you very much.
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Camarilla Flat and Clear:
The code consists of lines created according to the opening, closing, low and high values of prices.
Author: Erdem Bozyel