Indicators: Camarilla Flat and Clear - MT4

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Camarilla Flat and Clear:

The code consists of lines created according to the opening, closing, low and high values of prices.

Camarilla Flat and Clear

Author: Erdem Bozyel

Camarilla Flat and Clear
Camarilla Flat and Clear
  • www.mql5.com
Wedge pattern "Wedge pattern" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Wedge pattern strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ. Head and Shoulders "Head and Shoulders" naked...
 

Thx for your indicator, will try it.

Have Healthy Life //  HHL :)  // 

 

Mr. Erdem indicator looks great, could you please code it as a MT5 version?

(Erdem bey indicator harika görünüyor, MT5 versiyonunu da kodlamanız mümkün mü?)

 

Hi @Erdem Bozyel,

Where is the OnDeinit() function to remove TrendLine after detach indicator?

 
nail sertoglu:

Thx for your indicator, will try it.

Have Healthy Life //  HHL :)  // 

Thank you, I hope you will like it. (Ben teşekkür ederim, beğeneceğiniz umuyorum.)

 
Ibrahim Ogretmen:

Mr. Erdem indicator looks great, could you please code it as a MT5 version?

(Erdem bey indicator harika görünüyor, MT5 versiyonunu da kodlamanız mümkün mü?)

I'm glad you enjoy. I'll code the same for MT5. (Beğenmenize sevindim. MT5 için de aynısını kodlayacağım.)

 
Koros Jafarzadeh:

Hi @Erdem Bozyel,

Where is the OnDeinit() function to remove TrendLine after detach indicator?


Lines are deleted when the period (D1) changes and new lines are created.

 
Erdem Bozyel:

I'm glad you enjoy. I'll code the same for MT5. (Beğenmenize sevindim. MT5 için de aynısını kodlayacağım.)

Thank you very much.

 
Ibrahim Ogretmen:

Thank you very much.

Ready: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/26135

CamarillaFlatandClear
CamarillaFlatandClear
  • www.mql5.com
Accelerator Oscillator (AC) The Acceleration/Deceleration Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force. MACD Signals Indicator edition for new platform.
 
Erdem Bozyel:


Lines are deleted when the period (D1) changes and new lines are created.

I know that, I mean when you remove indicator from chart what's happens to Lines?, lines still remianed, Right?

 
chidionyenze:
I need the download link 
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/download/26120/camarillaflatandclear.mq4
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