Invalid request / error number 4756 MQL5 EA

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Hi guys,

I am using an EA to go through a few symbols in a list and also a few time frames, it worked good ,but lately i get a few errors for invalid request. I am using the CTrade library to open and manage the trades, and considering i dont work with the request struct directly i dont understand why does the error comes up. It comes up after I check that i got a successful trade. So basically the boolean that is used to check the return of the Ctrade position open, returns true, and after that the error comes.

I suppose this image will help understand.

void OrderEntry(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES time,int direction)
  {
   double stoplevel=SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)*point1;

   int pts=0;
   if(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN)==0.01)pts=2;
   if(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN)==0.1)pts=1;
   double tp=0,sl=0;
   double Bid = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
   double Ask = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
   double TP1 = GetLastTP1(symbol,time);
   double TP2 = GetLastTP2(symbol,time);
   if(direction==0)
     {
      if(TakeProfit3>0)
        {
         tp=NormalizeDouble((Bid+TakeProfit3*point1),digits1);
         if(TakeProfit3*point1<stoplevel)tp=NormalizeDouble((Bid+stoplevel),digits1);
         else{tp=0;}
        }
      if(TakeProfit2==On)
        {
         tp=TP2;
        }
      if(TakeProfit1==On)
        {
         tp=TP1;
        }

      if(StopLoss>0)
        {
         sl=NormalizeDouble(Bid-StopLoss*point1,digits1);
         if(StopLoss*point1<stoplevel)sl=NormalizeDouble((Bid-stoplevel),digits1);
        }
      bool buyop=ExtTrade.PositionOpen(symbol,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,NormalizeLots(symbol,NewVolume(symbol,time)),Ask,sl,tp);
      if(buyop)
        {
         Print("Successfull buy trade on ",symbol);
         tkt_size++;
         ArrayResize(tkt,tkt_size);
         ArrayResize(trlevel,tkt_size);
         trlevel[tkt_size-1]=Bid;
         tkt[tkt_size-1]=LastTicket(symbol);
         SendMail("Order Opened !","Success opening buy trade at "+DoubleToString(Ask)+" /SL "+DoubleToString(sl)
                  +" /TP "+DoubleToString(tp)+" on "+symbol);
        }
      else
        {
         Print("Error on buy order on ",symbol," , code ",GetLastError());
         SendMail("Order Opened !","FAIL opening buy trade at "+DoubleToString(Ask)+" /SL "+DoubleToString(sl)
                  +" /TP "+DoubleToString(tp)+" on "+symbol);
        }
     }
   if(direction==1)
     {
      if(TakeProfit3>0)
        {
         tp=NormalizeDouble((Ask-TakeProfit3*point1),digits1);
         if(TakeProfit3*point1<stoplevel)tp=NormalizeDouble((Bid+stoplevel),digits1);
           }else{tp=0;
        }
      if(TakeProfit2==On)
        {
         tp=TP2;
        }
      if(TakeProfit1==On)
        {
         tp=TP1;
        }

      if(StopLoss>0)
        {
         sl=NormalizeDouble((Ask+StopLoss*point1),digits1);
         if(StopLoss*point1<stoplevel)sl=NormalizeDouble((Ask+stoplevel),digits1);
        }
      bool sellop=ExtTrade.PositionOpen(symbol,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,NormalizeLots(symbol,NewVolume(symbol,time)),Bid,sl,tp);
      if(sellop)
        {
         Print("Successfull sell trade on ",symbol);
         tkt_size++;
         ArrayResize(tkt,tkt_size);
         ArrayResize(trlevel,tkt_size);
         trlevel[tkt_size-1]=Ask;
         tkt[tkt_size-1]=LastTicket(symbol);
         SendMail("Order Opened !","Success opening sell trade at "+DoubleToString(Bid)+" /SL "+DoubleToString(sl)
                  +" /TP "+DoubleToString(tp)+" on "+symbol);
        }
      else
        {
         Print("Error on sell order on ",symbol," , code ",GetLastError());
         SendMail("Order Opened !","Fail opening sell trade at "+DoubleToString(Bid)+" /SL "+DoubleToString(sl)
                  +" /TP "+DoubleToString(tp)+" on "+symbol);
        }
     }
  }

ALso i sent the code used to open trades, hope you can help !

 
Stanislav Ivanov:

Hi guys,

I am using an EA to go through a few symbols in a list and also a few time frames, it worked good ,but lately i get a few errors for invalid request. I am using the CTrade library to open and manage the trades, and considering i dont work with the request struct directly i dont understand why does the error comes up. It comes up after I check that i got a successful trade. So basically the boolean that is used to check the return of the Ctrade position open, returns true, and after that the error comes.

I suppose this image will help understand.

ALso i sent the code used to open trades, hope you can help !

From the log, looks like your OrderEntry() was given an empty 'symbol'. Will be useful if you can share how you declare your "few symbols in a list", and how you iterate it and make calls to OrderEntry().

 
Try this 
      else
        {
         MqlTradeResult Result;
         MqlTradeRequest Request;
        
         ExtTrade.Request(Request);
         ExtTrade.Result(Result);
        
         Print(ToString(Request) + ToString(Result));

         Print("Error on sell order on ",symbol," , code ",GetLastError());
         SendMail("Order Opened !","Fail opening sell trade at "+DoubleToString(Bid)+" /SL "+DoubleToString(sl)
                  +" /TP "+DoubleToString(tp)+" on "+symbol);
        }


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fxsaber, 2018.02.28 13:39

#define TOSTRING(A)  #A + " = " + (string)(A) + "\n"
#define TOSTRING2(A) #A + " = " + EnumToString(A) + " (" + (string)(A) + ")\n"

string ToString( const MqlTradeRequest &Request )
{
  return(TOSTRING2(Request.action) + TOSTRING(Request.magic) + TOSTRING(Request.order) +
         TOSTRING(Request.symbol) + TOSTRING(Request.volume) + TOSTRING(Request.price) + 
         TOSTRING(Request.stoplimit) + TOSTRING(Request.sl) +  TOSTRING(Request.tp) + 
         TOSTRING(Request.deviation) + TOSTRING2(Request.type) + TOSTRING2(Request.type_filling) +
         TOSTRING2(Request.type_time) + TOSTRING(Request.expiration) + TOSTRING(Request.comment) +
         TOSTRING(Request.position) + TOSTRING(Request.position_by));
}

string ToString( const MqlTradeResult &Result )
{
  return(TOSTRING(Result.retcode) + TOSTRING(Result.deal) + TOSTRING(Result.order) +
         TOSTRING(Result.volume) + TOSTRING(Result.price) + TOSTRING(Result.bid) +  
         TOSTRING(Result.ask) + TOSTRING(Result.comment) + TOSTRING(Result.request_id) +  
         TOSTRING(Result.retcode_external));
}
 
Please add 'ZeroMemory(request);' after 'MqlTradeRequest' . It was fix error for me
 
Mohammad Reza Rezaei #:
Please add 'ZeroMemory(request);' after 'MqlTradeRequest' . It was fix error for me

Worked for me too, thank you!

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