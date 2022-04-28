Indicators: Quarters Theory

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Quarters Theory:

Divides whole levels into Halfs and Quarters.

Quarters Theory

Author: Karel Nagel

Quarters Theory
Quarters Theory
  • www.mql5.com
Divides whole levels into Halfs and Quarters.
 

this is not working well in all tf its not working with the 15mins anything apart from that it just show in small side so pls what are the input so as to enable it work with all tf

how do make it to fit all the tf

 
Thanks very much sir! this is what im looking for :) let's get some pips!
 

this indicator is one of the best

you must use it with other indicators

perfect

thanks

 
Automated-Trading:

Quarters Theory:

Author: Karel Nagel




Does anyone know if there is a MT5 version of this?

 
rsi2294 #:

Does anyone know if there is a MT5 version of this?

Yes

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