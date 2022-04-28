Indicators: Quarters Theory
this is not working well in all tf its not working with the 15mins anything apart from that it just show in small side so pls what are the input so as to enable it work with all tf
how do make it to fit all the tf
Thanks very much sir! this is what im looking for :) let's get some pips!
this indicator is one of the best
you must use it with other indicators
perfect
thanks
Automated-Trading:
Author: Karel Nagel
Does anyone know if there is a MT5 version of this?
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Quarters Theory:
Divides whole levels into Halfs and Quarters.
Author: Karel Nagel