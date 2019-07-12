VPS migration can't start
What happened to my VPS status display "stopped" ? But the action button "start" is in dim light unclickable. Did any one guys can help me? The error message show I can't migration my VPS "fail to migrate"
Files:
Screenshot_20190711-082514.png 477 kb
- Can't migrate to MQL5 VPS
- Discussing the article: "Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users"
- Vps
I am not sure, is it affected by changing broker hedge mode to netting mode. Or change to another new MT5 account affect.
Check VPS log files (Virtual Platform Logs - any issue should be written there), and migrate once again
(you can migrtate open charts with EAs attached, and/or signal subscription).
(you can migrtate open charts with EAs attached, and/or signal subscription).
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
- www.metatrader5.com
The rented virtual server status can also be easily monitored from the trading platform. The context menu of the server in the Navigator window allows you to: Details Details CPU, RAM and Hard Disk Virtual Platform Logs In the newly opened log window, you can set a piece of text the journal entries are to be filtered by and a desired interval...
Dick Leung:
What happened to my VPS status display "stopped" ? But the action button "start" is in dim light unclickable. Did any one guys can help me? The error message show I can't migration my VPS "fail to migrate"
What happened to my VPS status display "stopped" ? But the action button "start" is in dim light unclickable. Did any one guys can help me? The error message show I can't migration my VPS "fail to migrate"
Restart your MT5 terminal, make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, open the Navigator window and right click on MQL5 VPS server >> Start Server.
You can do the same here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Eleni Anna Branou:
Restart your MT5 terminal, make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, open the Navigator window and right click on MQL5 VPS server >> Start Server.
You can do the same here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Thanks all your help, is works right now.
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