Vps

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Guys please help. My vps says failed to migrate/failed to connect to server what should I do
 
Tshepang Mofokeng:
Guys please help. My vps says failed to migrate/failed to connect to server what should I do

Please try to migrate again

 
Alexey Petrov #:

Please try to migrate again

I have the same issue with different VPS on different accounts and I also tried migrating from different computers... The issue exists since latest MT5-updates. Last month I had no trubble migrating.



 

I have the same issue with different VPS on different accounts and I also tried migrating from different computers... The issue exists since latest MT5-updates. Last month I had no trubble migrating.

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