Vps
Guys please help. My vps says failed to migrate/failed to connect to server what should I do
Tshepang Mofokeng:
Guys please help. My vps says failed to migrate/failed to connect to server what should I do
Guys please help. My vps says failed to migrate/failed to connect to server what should I do
Please try to migrate again
I have the same issue with different VPS on different accounts and I also tried migrating from different computers... The issue exists since latest MT5-updates. Last month I had no trubble migrating.
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