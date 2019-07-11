ChartIndicatorAdd bug on MT5 ?

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Hi everybody,

I found a strange behavior on MT5 with ChartIndicatorAdd function :

  - in my EA, a use ChartIndicatorAdd function and the indicator is showed perefctly on the chart (with the good parameters "Apply" at [Median Price])

  - I change the Period of the Chart (for exemple from Daily to H4)

  - The indicator parameter "Apply" has changed to [Close] !!


Is there something wrong with ChartIndicatorAdd function ?


Thx for your reply,

Erwann.

 
Erwann Pannerec:

Hi everybody,

I found a strange behavior on MT5 with ChartIndicatorAdd function :

  - in my EA, a use ChartIndicatorAdd function and the indicator is showed perefctly on the chart (with the good parameters "Apply" at [Median Price])

  - I change the Period of the Chart (for exemple from Daily to H4)

  - The indicator parameter "Apply" has changed to [Close] !!


Is there something wrong with ChartIndicatorAdd function ?


Thx for your reply,

Erwann.

Please show all the relevant code to reproduce this issue.

 

Here is the code you just have to copy in a new EA :


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//---

   if (id == CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)
      {
      MqlParam params[10];
      params[0].type = TYPE_STRING;params[0].string_value = "Examples\\Custom Moving Average.ex5";
      params[1].type = TYPE_INT;params[1].integer_value = 9;
      params[2].type = TYPE_INT;params[2].integer_value = 0;
      params[3].type = TYPE_INT;params[3].integer_value = 2;
      params[4].type = TYPE_INT;params[4].integer_value = 5;
      int my_handle = IndicatorCreate(NULL,0,IND_CUSTOM,5,params);
      Print(my_handle);
      ChartIndicatorAdd(0,0,my_handle);   
      }
   
  }


I provide EA in attached document.


You just have to launch EA in a new graphic and press any Key (that create indicator and add it into chart) :


After, just change the Timeframe of the Chart and here is the result :



Try several times this procedure because sometimes the problem doesn't appear...


Any idea ?


Erwann.

Files:
testindic01.mq5  3 kb
 

Erwann Pannerec:

Any idea ?

I can replicate the problem.

A work-around is to delete the indicator in OnDeinit(), then re-create it by pressing a key again.

ChartIndicatorDelete(0,0,"Custom Moving Average");
 

Yes, it could be a solution. I hope this bug will be corrected soon...

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