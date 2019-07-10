WND files in Profiles
I have only order.wnd in several places. I don't know the purpose.
- Allen Thiessen: Now i deleted those order.wnd files and my profiles still work fine.
All you did was to make the terminal forget the ordering of your charts on the chart bar. Congratulations.
-
Don't double
post! You already had this thread open.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Big Guy:
Your other topic has been deleted
William Roeder:
-
All you did was to make the terminal forget the ordering of your charts on the chart bar. Congratulations.
- Don't double post! You already had this thread
open.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
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Hello
I have a .wnd file in all my profile folders ( listed last after the .chr file ). I was wondering about this so i made a new profile, restarted the MT4 program and it did not incclude a .wnd file. Upon closer inspection it appears that MT4 created the .wnd file at the same time a new profile is created ( looking at the date). But the new one did not. Why is this? Does anybody have any information on this? Thank you.