WND files in Profiles

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[Deleted]  

Hello

I have a .wnd file in all my profile folders ( listed last after the .chr file ).  I was wondering about this so i made a new profile, restarted the MT4 program and it did not incclude a .wnd file.   Upon closer inspection it appears that MT4 created the .wnd file at the same time a new profile is created ( looking at the date).  But the new one did not.  Why is this?  Does anybody have any information on this?  Thank you.

 
I have only order.wnd in several places. I don't know the purpose.
[Deleted]  

yes it is order.wnd and it appeared in all my profile folders.  What is the purpose?  anybody know? 

Now i deleted those order.wnd files and my profiles still work fine.  Hmmm.

 
  1. Allen Thiessen: Now i deleted those order.wnd files and my profiles still work fine.

    All you did was to make the terminal forget the ordering of your charts on the chart bar. Congratulations.

  2. Don't double post! You already had this thread open.
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum

 
Big Guy:

Your other topic has been deleted

[Deleted]  
William Roeder:

  1. All you did was to make the terminal forget the ordering of your charts on the chart bar. Congratulations.

  2. Don't double post! You already had this thread open.
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum

Oh okay thats what the order.wnd is for.  Thanks !  
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