Need help from Moderators
You are not banned (at least - I do not see your ban).
It may be auto-ban by IP for example ... means: your dynamic IP address was same with some banned IP.
How to check it? Re-start your modem/router to change your IP.
Because you are not banned.
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Advertisement in other users' walls is prohibited.
Means: if you came to my wall to advertise so it is prohibited.
For information.
Hi Sergey,
Thanks for your reply. I was banned until today. Yes, I know I can not advertise on other user's walls but I didnt know that advertising in my own wall is also prohibited.
Hi Sergey,
Thanks for your reply. I was banned until today. Yes, I know I can not advertise on other user's walls but I didnt know that advertising in my own wall is also prohibited.
Hi Alain,
How do I contact admin? I have search all the forum but I can not find any email or contact info for the web site administrator.
Hi Alain,
How do I contact admin? I have search all the forum but I can not find any email or contact info for the web site administrator.
...
It may be auto-ban by IP for example ... means: your dynamic IP address was same with some banned IP.
How to check it? Re-start your modem/router to change your IP.
...
It may be the case.
Because I was banned on this way (I am having dynamic IP), and after I re-started router so my IP was changed and everything was fine.
It may be the case.
Because I was banned on this way (I am having dynamic IP), and after I re-started router so my IP was changed and everything was fine.
Hi Marco,
Do you speak spanish? If you do, you can clearly see that I was helping new users, not advertising anything.
In the first screenshot you sent I was trying to help a new user that bought an Expert Advisor and didnt know how to use it. I recommend the user to post his question in the comment tab inside the EA (I wasnt advertising the EA).
In the second screenshot the new user was asking for help (simple and easy forex strategies for beginners) so I share him the link of a few strategies for beginners (Again I wasnt advertising anything).
I guess you just dont take the time to read the previews posts. You just saw some links and decided to ban me for a week without giving me at least a warning before doing it.
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Hi,
Last week I was banned for "Advertising on forum". I havent post anything on the forum in months. I only post in my profile/user wall so I dont understand why I got banned. I didnt even get a warning before the ban. So can any moderator help me understand the reason for this so I dont repeat what I did worng in the future?
Is advertising prohibited in my own profile and user wall?
Thanks for you help in advance!