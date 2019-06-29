MQL 5 Cloud network -> "Disconnected" from the cloud
It may be many reasons ...
You can check this small summary thread for example - All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
You can check this small summary thread for example - All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
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Hi,
I have my remove computer available and working for me in the "Local network farm".
I've checked "Sell computing resources.." and provided my account, but still it's "Disconnected" from the cloud - so i cannot earn some money.
Could you tell why my testers is not being connected to MQL5 Cloud network?
While it works in the "Local network farm" - as a remote computer.