MQL 5 Cloud network -> "Disconnected" from the cloud

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Hi,

I have my remove computer available and working for me in the "Local network farm".

I've checked "Sell computing resources.." and provided my account, but still it's "Disconnected" from the cloud - so i cannot earn some money.







Could you tell why my testers is not being connected to MQL5 Cloud network?

While it works in the "Local network farm" - as a remote computer.

 
It may be many reasons ...
You can check this small summary thread for example -  All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
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