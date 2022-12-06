Indicators: MACD_Colored_Histogram_2019
Download Template used here :)
Files:
MACD_Trends_2019.tpl 2 kb
Hi, I skipped the indicator but it doesn't load the bans and the dates, if it helps me, thanks
Edited: to English
Yosbel Ramirez:
Hi, I skipped the indicator but it doesn't load the bans and dates, if it helps me, thanks
Hi, I skipped the indicator but it doesn't load the bans and dates, if it helps me, thanks
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I applied template but arrows and lines are not coming in the bollinger band area
skraaj:
I applied template but arrows and lines are not coming in the bollinger band area
I applied template but arrows and lines are not coming in the bollinger band area
I have same experience. Arrows and lines are not coming out in the Bollinger area
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MACD_Colored_Histogram_2019:
Trending Indicator MACD with coloured Histogram to detect trend and retracements in that trend.
Author: festiveboy