Indicators: MACD_Colored_Histogram_2019

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MACD_Colored_Histogram_2019:

Trending Indicator MACD with coloured Histogram to detect trend and retracements in that trend.

MACD_Colored_Histogram_2019

Author: festiveboy 

MACD_Colored_Histogram_2019
MACD_Colored_Histogram_2019
  • www.mql5.com
Used with Bollinger Band to detect possible reversal point in ongoing trend.
 
Download Template used here :)
Files:
MACD_Trends_2019.tpl  2 kb
 
festiveboy:
Download Template used here :)
I applied , but arrows and macd bottom indicators not come in my chart
 
check your inbox :)
 
In examples arrows showing setup comes with stochastic (14,3,3) or when price touching band within respective trend.
Most important is your setup should be in with direction of momentum bars of MACD.
 

Hi, I skipped the indicator but it doesn't load the bans and the dates, if it helps me, thanks

Edited: to English

 
Yosbel Ramirez:
Hi, I skipped the indicator but it doesn't load the bans and dates, if it helps me, thanks

This is an English language forum.

Please only post in English.

Use the site's translation tool if necessary.

 
I applied template but arrows and lines are not coming in the bollinger band area
 
skraaj:
I applied template but arrows and lines are not coming in the bollinger band area

I have same experience. Arrows and lines are not coming out in the Bollinger area

 

This indicator is perfect, I just need to know how to install it correctly so that MACD and BOLLINGER appear, did anyone succeed?

 

This one didn't work either.

Tahir Saboor # : Baixe o modelo usado aqui :)
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