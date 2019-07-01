Does anyone know if TICK_FLAG can have a larger value of 252?

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Comments that do not relate to the "What does MQLtick flag mean?", have been moved into this topic.
 

Hello,

Does anyone know if TICK_FLAG can have a larger value of 252?

Using CopyTicksRange I get TICKS_FLAGS which has 256 more than the flag.

Example: TICK_FLAG 312 instead of 56.

Is that correct?

Print attachment.


 

6    = 0110                      // all digit "1" is a flag position

252 = 1111 1100            // all digit "1" is a flag position

312 = 0001 0011 1000    // all digit "1" is a flag position

  
string GetTickFlag( uint tickflag )
{
  string flag = " " + (string)tickflag;

#define TICKFLAG_MACRO(A) flag += ((bool)(tickflag & TICK_FLAG_##A)) ? " TICK_FLAG_" + #A : ""; \
                          tickflag -= tickflag & TICK_FLAG_##A;
  TICKFLAG_MACRO(BID)
  TICKFLAG_MACRO(ASK)
  TICKFLAG_MACRO(LAST)
  TICKFLAG_MACRO(VOLUME)
  TICKFLAG_MACRO(BUY)
  TICKFLAG_MACRO(SELL)
#undef TICKFLAG_MACRO

  if (tickflag)
    flag += " FLAG_UNKNOWN (" + (string)tickflag + ")";

  return(flag);
}

void OnStart()
{
  Print(GetTickFlag(312));
  Print(GetTickFlag(344));
  Print(GetTickFlag(376));
}


Result

312 TICK_FLAG_LAST TICK_FLAG_VOLUME TICK_FLAG_BUY FLAG_UNKNOWN (256)
344 TICK_FLAG_LAST TICK_FLAG_VOLUME TICK_FLAG_SELL FLAG_UNKNOWN (256)
376 TICK_FLAG_LAST TICK_FLAG_VOLUME TICK_FLAG_BUY TICK_FLAG_SELL FLAG_UNKNOWN (256)
 
dvd:

Hello,

Does anyone know if TICK_FLAG can have a larger value of 252?

Using CopyTicksRange I get TICKS_FLAGS which has 256 more than the flag.

Example: TICK_FLAG 312 instead of 56.

Is that correct?

Print attachment.


Yes it's correct. The additional bit used for internal management by MT5.
 
dvd:

Does anyone know if TICK_FLAG can have a larger value of 252?

...and TICK_FLAG is of type uint, so the value may be 4 294 967 295

 
Taras Slobodyanik:

...and TICK_FLAG is of type uint, so the value may be 4 294 967 295

Yeah and will be the semantic of higher bits ? This bit-8 is already undocumented. However with Metaquotes all is possible I guess.
 
dvd:

Hello,

Does anyone know if TICK_FLAG can have a larger value of 252?

Using CopyTicksRange I get TICKS_FLAGS which has 256 more than the flag.

Example: TICK_FLAG 312 instead of 56.

Is that correct?

Print attachment.


Please don't double post. Doing that you are wasting people time.
MqlTick Flags
MqlTick Flags
  • 2016.03.21
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I'm kinda new to Trading but I've been programming in C#, C++, Obj-C for a while now, I ain't having any big issues at the moment with Mql5...
 
dvd:

I have merged the answers from the 2 topics.

Thanks for wasting mine and others' time by selfishly posting the same question twice. (sarcasm)

 
Keith Watford:

I have merged the answers from the 2 topics.

Thanks for wasting mine and others' time by selfishly posting the same question twice. (sarcasm)

Thanks Keith.
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