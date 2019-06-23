Can someone help me with an overlapping issue I have while trying to use MT4 on my Iphones???

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When trying to add pairs or log into different accounts using my MT4 mobile app on my Iphones, everything is jumbled together

and overlaps so that I can't choose a pair. Can anyone point me in a direction for a solution plz??? 

I had this same issue on my Iphone 6 and now my Iphone Xs.

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mrfloyd:

When trying to add pairs or log into different accounts using my MT4 mobile app on my Iphones, everything is jumbled together

and overlaps so that I can't choose a pair. Can anyone point me in a direction for a solution plz??? 

I had this same issue on my Iphone 6 and now my Iphone Xs.

 

You probably have set a quite large font size on your iphone or app's settings, try to use a lower one.

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