An indicator/EA with email alerts, that informs one when equity is above X

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Hello,

Do any of you guys know of any EA or indicator that informs one when equity is above X? I know Myfxbook already does this, but it's honestly way too slow. Needs to be able to send alerts through the MT4 email function.

Kind regards,

n0equityAlertz123

[Deleted]  
Hi, check Fx Blue website also you can use other solution "send e mail when account balance will be bigger than 10 000". Regards Greg
 
Greg Pawlak:
Hi, check Fx Blue website also you can use other solution "send e mail when account balance will be bigger than 10 000". Regards Greg

Thanks for the suggestions!

I've tried https://www.fxblue.com/appstore/14/account-monitor, however, it doesn't seem to have the above X function... not sure what you mean by your last suggestion

FX Blue Account Monitor
  • FX Blue Labs - www.fxbluelabs.com
  • www.fxblue.com
The Account Monitor reads the data which you publish to FX Blue Live, and displays headline information such as balance and equity in a window on your desktop. It can also watch for problems on your accounts, such as low free margin or a loss of connection to your broker. The alerts about these problems can be sent out by email or SMS. The...
[Deleted]  
Hi, for example when your account balance will be higher than 10 000 you will get e mail. Regards Greg
 
Greg Pawlak:
Hi, for example when your account balance will be higher than 10 000 you will get e mail. Regards Greg

Hm, is that something one can do inside of MT4 or? Have looked around inside of it, if anything... thanks for following up btw.

[Deleted]  
Mothman:

Hello,

Do any of you guys know of any EA or indicator that informs one when equity is above X? I know Myfxbook already does this, but it's honestly way too slow. Needs to be able to send alerts through the MT4 email function.

Kind regards,

n0equityAlertz123

Try TradingView Website  where you can receive instant alerts via email...

   

 
Masimpe Chandala:

Try TradingView Website  where you can receive instant alerts via email...

   

Thanks for the reply, gonna try playing around with it and see how it goes, too bad you can't somehow integrate real currency amounts however...

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