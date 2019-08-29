An indicator/EA with email alerts, that informs one when equity is above X
Hi, check Fx Blue website also you can use other solution "send e mail when account balance will be bigger than 10 000". Regards Greg
Thanks for the suggestions!
I've tried https://www.fxblue.com/appstore/14/account-monitor, however, it doesn't seem to have the above X function... not sure what you mean by your last suggestion
- FX Blue Labs - www.fxbluelabs.com
- www.fxblue.com
Hi, for example when your account balance will be higher than 10 000 you will get e mail. Regards Greg
Hm, is that something one can do inside of MT4 or? Have looked around inside of it, if anything... thanks for following up btw.
Hello,
Do any of you guys know of any EA or indicator that informs one when equity is above X? I know Myfxbook already does this, but it's honestly way too slow. Needs to be able to send alerts through the MT4 email function.
Kind regards,
n0equityAlertz123
Try TradingView Website where you can receive instant alerts via email...
Try TradingView Website where you can receive instant alerts via email...
Thanks for the reply, gonna try playing around with it and see how it goes, too bad you can't somehow integrate real currency amounts however...
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Hello,
Do any of you guys know of any EA or indicator that informs one when equity is above X? I know Myfxbook already does this, but it's honestly way too slow. Needs to be able to send alerts through the MT4 email function.
Kind regards,
n0equityAlertz123