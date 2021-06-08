Indicators: The Currency Strength indicator shows the relative strength of a currency compared to seven other currencies.
Nice indicator. You can combine 2 currencies in the same window and trade on crossing.
Luc Levesque:
Nice indicator. You can combine 2 currencies in the same window and trade on crossing.
How can you conbine? Not clear to me.
Is there a version like this for MT5
Hello, nice indicator. But how do we use it? for the counter trend? For example, in the 1-hour period, the eur value is 0.0448, but in the 4-hour period, 3.5229. they are both in the down eur index . Should we use them in the same compartment or separately?
Indicators: The Currency Strength indicator shows the relative strength of a currency compared to seven other currencies.
- 2020.04.09
- www.mql5.com
Articles, Library comments: Indicators: The Currency Strength indicator shows the relative strength of a currency compared to seven other currencies.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The Currency Strength indicator shows the relative strength of a currency compared to seven other currencies.:
Simply select one of the main currencies (AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD) as "Currency" in the settings.
Author: Stephan Alles Feldhoff