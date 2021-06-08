Indicators: The Currency Strength indicator shows the relative strength of a currency compared to seven other currencies.

Simply select one of the main currencies (AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD) as "Currency" in the settings.

Author: Stephan Alles Feldhoff

 

Nice indicator. You can combine 2 currencies in the same window and trade on crossing.


 
Luc Levesque:

Nice indicator. You can combine 2 currencies in the same window and trade on crossing.


How can you conbine? Not clear to me.

 
Is there a version like this for MT5
 
Hello, nice indicator. But how do we use it? for the counter trend? For example, in the 1-hour period, the eur value is 0.0448, but in the 4-hour period, 3.5229. they are both in the down eur index . Should we use them in the same compartment or separately?
