KG Support & Resistance indicator - update help : how to display text on indicator?
- KG Support & Resistance indicator - update help
- Help with a support/resistance indicator
- Candles not getting displayed from the file.
There are no text labels in that code.
There are no text labels in that code.
Thank you very much for your answer. Sorry, because I don't know the code, my question may be stupid. I see in
line 40,SetIndexLabel(0,"Resistance M15");l
ine 45, SetIndexLabel(1,"Support M15");
line50.SetIndexLabel(2,"Resistance H1");
line55.SetIndexLabel(3,"Support H1");
line60,SetIndexLabel(4,"Resistance H4");
line65,SetIndexLabel(5,"Support H4");
line70,SetIndexLabel(6,"Resistance D1");
line75,SetIndexLabel(7,"Support D1");
the key word"Resistence""Support" repeat many times in these codes，so i thought maybe i did something wrong settings ,so i cant get the same result as the follow link showed:
In the picture shown, I saw that the resistance line support line has display text.
Thank you very much for your answer. Sorry, because I don't know the code, my question may be stupid. I see in
line 40,SetIndexLabel(0,"Resistance M15");l
ine 45, SetIndexLabel(1,"Support M15");
line50.SetIndexLabel(2,"Resistance H1");
line55.SetIndexLabel(3,"Support H1");
line60,SetIndexLabel(4,"Resistance H4");
line65,SetIndexLabel(5,"Support H4");
line70,SetIndexLabel(6,"Resistance D1");
line75,SetIndexLabel(7,"Support D1");
the key word"Resistence""Support" repeat many times in these codes，so i thought maybe i did something wrong settings ,so i cant get the same result as the follow link showed:
In the picture shown, I saw that the resistance line support line has display text.
I have been trying to get this indicator working with no luck. It attaches to the chart and only adds little red dots the all the candles. I want to know how to display the label [M15 Resistence] [M15 Support]\ [H1Resistence] [H1 Support]\ [H4 Resistence] [H4Support]\[D1 Resistence] [D1Support] on my chart as the pic showed? I would like to try it out on my personal trading system I have been developing. I know nothing about code. I am pretty much looking at a foreign language. If anyone out there would be willing to take a look and possibly update the code for me , that would be great. Please let me know. Thanks .
I want to know if there is a way to display the price and text labels on the resistance and support lines, just like the picture shows?
check the file names. the file you posted says v2, but the file at the weblink does not. Maybe you need to test the file at the website link; It might have the labels on the lines.?
And the SetIndexLabels only show when you put your mouse over the lines or dots. I think you are using a modified file. I recommend that you test the original. It may have the labels on the dots and lines as you want.
Use the site's translation tool if necessary.
Some posts have been removed
Okay, thank you for reminding me
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