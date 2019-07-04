KG Support & Resistance indicator - update help : how to display text on indicator?

New comment
 
I have been trying to get this indicator working with no luck. It attaches to the chart and only adds little red dots the all the candles. I want to know how to display the label [M15 Resistence] [M15 Support]\ [H1Resistence] [H1 Support]\ [H4 Resistence] [H4Support]\[D1 Resistence] [D1Support] on my chart as the pic showed?  I would like to try it out on my personal trading system I have been developing. I know nothing about code. I am pretty much looking at a foreign language. If anyone out there would be willing to take a look and possibly update the code for me , that would be great. Please let me know. Thanks .
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                      KG Support & Resistance.mq4 |
//|                      Copyright ?2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                        http://www.metaquotes.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Kang_Gun"
#property link      "http://www.free-knowledge.com"

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 8
#property indicator_color1 Yellow
#property indicator_color2 Yellow
#property indicator_color3 LimeGreen
#property indicator_color4 LimeGreen
#property indicator_color5 Blue
#property indicator_color6 Blue
#property indicator_color7 Red
#property indicator_color8 Red
//---- input parameters

//---- buffers
double ExtMapBuffer1[];
double ExtMapBuffer2[];
double ExtMapBuffer3[];
double ExtMapBuffer4[];
double ExtMapBuffer5[];
double ExtMapBuffer6[];
double ExtMapBuffer7[];
double ExtMapBuffer8[];
int KG;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
//---- indicators
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(0,KG-1);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMapBuffer1);
   SetIndexLabel(0,"Resistance M15");
   SetIndexArrow(0, 158);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(1,KG-1);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtMapBuffer2);
   SetIndexLabel(1,"Support M15");
   SetIndexArrow(1, 158);
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(2,KG-1);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMapBuffer3);
   SetIndexLabel(2,"Resistance H1");
   SetIndexArrow(2, 158);
   SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(3,KG-1);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtMapBuffer4);
   SetIndexLabel(3,"Support H1");
   SetIndexArrow(3, 158);
   SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(4,KG-1);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtMapBuffer5);
   SetIndexLabel(4,"Resistance H4");
   SetIndexArrow(4, 158);
   SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(5,KG-1);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtMapBuffer6);
   SetIndexLabel(5,"Support H4");
   SetIndexArrow(5, 158);
   SetIndexStyle(6,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(6,KG-1);
   SetIndexBuffer(6,ExtMapBuffer7);
   SetIndexLabel(6,"Resistance D1");
   SetIndexArrow(6, 158);
   SetIndexStyle(7,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(7,KG-1);
   SetIndexBuffer(7,ExtMapBuffer8);
   SetIndexLabel(7,"Support D1");
   SetIndexArrow(7, 158);
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custor indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
   return(0);
  }
//------------------------------------------------------------------  
bool Fractal (string M,int P, int shift)
  {
   if (Period()>P) return(false);
   P=P/Period()*2+MathCeil(P/Period()/2);
   if (shift<P)return(false);
   if (shift>Bars-P)return(false); 
   for (int i=1;i<=P;i++)
     {
      if (M=="U")
        {
         if (High[shift+i]>High[shift])return(false);
         if (High[shift-i]>=High[shift])return(false);     
        }
      if (M=="L")
        {
         if (Low[shift+i]<Low[shift])return(false);
         if (Low[shift-i]<=Low[shift])return(false);
        }        
     }
   return(true);   
  }  
//------------------------------------------------------------------
int start()
  {
   int D1=1440, H4=240, H1=60, M15=15;
   KG=Bars-1440;
      while(KG>=0)
      {
       if (Fractal("U",M15,KG)==true) ExtMapBuffer1[KG]=High[KG];
       else ExtMapBuffer1[KG]=ExtMapBuffer1[KG+1];
       if (Fractal("L",M15,KG)==true) ExtMapBuffer2[KG]=Low[KG];
       else ExtMapBuffer2[KG]=ExtMapBuffer2[KG+1];
       if (Fractal("U",H1,KG)==true) ExtMapBuffer3[KG]=High[KG];
       else ExtMapBuffer3[KG]=ExtMapBuffer3[KG+1];
       if (Fractal("L",H1,KG)==true) ExtMapBuffer4[KG]=Low[KG];
       else ExtMapBuffer4[KG]=ExtMapBuffer4[KG+1];
       if (Fractal("U",H4,KG)==true) ExtMapBuffer5[KG]=High[KG];
       else ExtMapBuffer5[KG]=ExtMapBuffer5[KG+1];
       if (Fractal("L",H4,KG)==true) ExtMapBuffer6[KG]=Low[KG];
       else ExtMapBuffer6[KG]=ExtMapBuffer6[KG+1];
       if (Fractal("U",D1,KG)==true) ExtMapBuffer7[KG]=High[KG];
       else ExtMapBuffer7[KG]=ExtMapBuffer7[KG+1];
       if (Fractal("L",D1,KG)==true) ExtMapBuffer8[KG]=Low[KG];
       else ExtMapBuffer8[KG]=ExtMapBuffer8[KG+1];
       KG--;
      }
  
 
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
There are no text labels in that code.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
There are no text labels in that code.
Marco vd Heijden:
There are no text labels in that code.

Thank you very much for your answer. Sorry, because I don't know the code, my question may be stupid. I see  in

line 40,SetIndexLabel(0,"Resistance M15");l

ine 45, SetIndexLabel(1,"Support M15");

line50.SetIndexLabel(2,"Resistance H1");

line55.SetIndexLabel(3,"Support H1");

line60,SetIndexLabel(4,"Resistance H4");

line65,SetIndexLabel(5,"Support H4");

line70,SetIndexLabel(6,"Resistance D1");

line75,SetIndexLabel(7,"Support D1");  

the key word"Resistence""Support"  repeat many times in these codes，so i thought maybe i did something wrong settings ,so i cant get the same result as the follow link showed:



In the picture shown, I saw that the resistance line support line has display text.

 
head shell :

Thank you very much for your answer. Sorry, because I don't know the code, my question may be stupid. I see  in

line 40,SetIndexLabel(0,"Resistance M15");l

ine 45, SetIndexLabel(1,"Support M15");

line50.SetIndexLabel(2,"Resistance H1");

line55.SetIndexLabel(3,"Support H1");

line60,SetIndexLabel(4,"Resistance H4");

line65,SetIndexLabel(5,"Support H4");

line70,SetIndexLabel(6,"Resistance D1");

line75,SetIndexLabel(7,"Support D1");  

the key word"Resistence""Support"  repeat many times in these codes，so i thought maybe i did something wrong settings ,so i cant get the same result as the follow link showed:


In the picture shown, I saw that the resistance line support line has display text.

head shell :
I have been trying to get this indicator working with no luck. It attaches to the chart and only adds little red dots the all the candles. I want to know how to display the label [M15 Resistence] [M15 Support]\ [H1Resistence] [H1 Support]\ [H4 Resistence] [H4Support]\[D1 Resistence] [D1Support] on my chart as the pic showed?   I would like to try it out on my personal trading system I have been developing. I know nothing about code. I am pretty much looking at a foreign language. If anyone out there would be willing to take a look and possibly update the code for me , that would be great. Please let me know. Thanks .

I want to know if there is a way to display the price and text labels on the resistance and support lines, just like the picture shows?

 

check the file names. the file you posted says v2, but the file at the weblink does not. Maybe you need to test the file at the website link; It might have the labels on the lines.?

And the SetIndexLabels only show when you put your mouse over the lines or dots. I think you are using a modified file. I recommend that you test the original. It may have the labels on the dots and lines as you want.

 
This is an English language forum.
Please only post in English.

Use the site's translation tool if necessary.

Some posts have been removed

 
Keith Watford :
This is an English language forum.
Please only post in English.

Use the site's translation tool if necessary.

Some posts have been removed

Okay, thank you for reminding me

New comment