How to remove "Current" from ENUME_TIMEFRAMES

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I'd like to use ENUM_TIMEFRAMES But removing the Period Current.


Is there a way to use defult ENUMs but lock(remove) one or a few of values in input parameters?

I hope you got what I want to say but I give you an example

I want to make Time frames selectable in parameters window.

But I don't want it to show the  Current .


I know that I can make my own enum. No problem with that. so that's not a problem, i'm just curious to know.
I just wanted to know if it is possible  to use defult ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  but removing one or more values.

Regards

 
No but you can roll your own enum.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
No but you can roll your own enum.

Thanks Marco vd Heijden
Nice to see you again after a long time

 
Reza nasimi:
I'd like to use ENUM_TIMEFRAMES But removing the Period Current.


Is there a way to use defult ENUMs but lock(remove) one or a few of values in input parameters?

I hope you got what I want to say but I give you an example

I want to make Time frames selectable in parameters window.

But I don't want it to show the  Current .


I know that I can make my own enum. No problem with that. so that's not a problem, i'm just curious to know.
I just wanted to know if it is possible  to use defult ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  but removing one or more values.

Regards

You can do so by creating a synthetic ENUM_timeframes as shown below:

enum ENUM_Timeframe
  {
   Any_timeframe=-1,
   M1=1,
   M5=5,
   M15=15,
   M30=30,
   H1=60,
   H4=240,
   D1=1440,
   W1=10080,
   MN=43200,
  };

then for selecting the preferred timeframe you should use the code below:

extern ENUM_Timeframe selected_Timeframe=Any_timeframe;//Selected Timeframe

Be noted that from thereafter you have to use the above mentioned variable as the timeframes in your code.

Hope it helps.

 
parham.trader:

then for selecting the preferred timeframe you should use the code below:

That would work, but you wouldn't have to hard code the numerical values. You can do something like this:

enum EnAcceptableTimeFrames
{
    _PERIOD_H4 = PERIOD_H4,
    _PERIOD_D1 = PERIOD_D1,
    _PERIOD_W1 = PERIOD_W1,
    _PERIOD_MN1 = PERIOD_MN1
};
 
Anthony Garot:

That would work, but you wouldn't have to hard code the numerical values. You can do something like this:

I admire your advice and confirm that it would be more suitable to code like what you mentioned.

 
parham.trader:

You can do so by creating a synthetic ENUM_timeframes as shown below:

then for selecting the preferred timeframe you should use the code below:

Be noted that from thereafter you have to use the above mentioned variable as the timeframes in your code.

Hope it helps.

Thanks  parham.trader

I appreciate your help, 
As I mentioned before, The question was to see if there is a way to not write a new enum.

But Thanks for your time.

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