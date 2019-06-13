need help...

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hello

is it possible to make the Colors tab of the indicator disappear? i am trying to make it so the user can not edit the colors and the indicator only uses the colors that i have selected, so is there a way to make that color tab go invisible or maybe make the colors unchangeable .

1

 
How do you edit the balance of the account on demo account? Also how do you withdraw funds when you have finished trading?
 
westernque:
How do you edit the balance of the account on demo account? Also how do you withdraw funds when you have finished trading?

You cannot edit the balance, but some brokers allow deposits in demo accounts through their member's area.

If its not possible you can always open a new demo account.

Also you can't withdraw from a demo account.

 
sanders:

hello

is it possible to make the Colors tab of the indicator disappear? i am trying to make it so the user can not edit the colors and the indicator only uses the colors that i have selected, so is there a way to make that color tab go invisible or maybe make the colors unchangeable .


Maybe you can't, but you can override user settings there by adding this line in your OnCalculate():

   PlotIndexSetInteger(<plot index>,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,<color you want>);
 
Seng Joo Thio:

Maybe you can't, but you can override user settings there by adding this line in your OnCalculate():

thanks i m gonna try this

 

how do i checkhow much is in my ftmo trial account

 
bamikole:

how do i checkhow much is in my ftmo trial account

How is your question related to the topic?

What does ftmo mean?

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