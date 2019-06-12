[Is broker manipulate?] close order at price 0.00
Means nothing. The terminal has sent the close to the server, there is no close price until the server responds.
Means nothing. The terminal has sent the close to the server, there is no close price until the server responds.
thanks the explanation but to know more
Is this a serious problem(no close price) ?
and any solution to improve above BtnClose() code
Is this a serious problem(no close price) ?
and any solution to improve above BtnClose() code
I think there is little we can do to change how, when and what the system decides to display, which is cosmetics.
What really matters is - did your order close at a logical price (and not zero)? If not, then there's good cause to dig deeper.
Is this a serious problem(no close price) ?
If you look one line above that blue line you can see the response that the order was closed and at what price so there is no problem at all.
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above Journal message is using EA but
[Manually] press F9 new order sent a Market Order and quickly in 1 sec close it, getthe same message "close order at price 0.00"