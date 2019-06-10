expert multi time frame

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Hi everyone,


sometimes I get this kind of problem on some currencies, with multitimeframe experts (look at the picture)

Do any of you know how to solve it?

Cris

message



 
PMZUKI:

sometimes I get this kind of problem on some currencies, with multitimeframe experts (look at the picture)

Do any of you know how to solve it?

Typo error somewhere? You're trading EURNZD, but the error states EURNDZ... obviously there's no data.

 
Seng Joo Thio:

Typo error somewhere? You're trading EURNZD, but the error states EURNDZ... obviously there's no data.

Thanks for the answer.

There is a data. I downloaded the data from the history center in order to have backtest (outside mt4) with all TF i need, because I know that is impossible to have a backtest MTF)

This message occured when I start the expert in the chart.

Cris

 
PMZUKI:

Thanks for the answer.

There is a data. I downloaded the data from the history center in order to have backtest (outside mt4) with all TF i need, because I know that is impossible to have a backtest MTF)

This message occured when I start the expert in the chart.

Cris

Ok, what currency is NDZ?

 
Seng Joo Thio:

Ok, what currency is NDZ?

EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR.

This evening I will post more details about.

The samething occured with EURJPY (1440 tf)

 
PMZUKI:

EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR.

This evening I will post more details about.

The samething occured with EURJPY (1440 tf)

All my life, I've always known New Zealand Dollar as NZD, not NDZ.

Well, if you're sure there is no typo anywhere... I'll stop here.

 
Seng Joo Thio:

All my life, I've always known New Zealand Dollar as NZD, not NDZ.

Well, if you're sure there is no typo anywhere... I'll stop here.

noo,You are right! I'm very sorry...
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