expert multi time frame
Typo error somewhere? You're trading EURNZD, but the error states EURNDZ... obviously there's no data.
Thanks for the answer.
There is a data. I downloaded the data from the history center in order to have backtest (outside mt4) with all TF i need, because I know that is impossible to have a backtest MTF)
This message occured when I start the expert in the chart.
Cris
Thanks for the answer.
There is a data. I downloaded the data from the history center in order to have backtest (outside mt4) with all TF i need, because I know that is impossible to have a backtest MTF)
This message occured when I start the expert in the chart.
Cris
Ok, what currency is NDZ?
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR.
This evening I will post more details about.
The samething occured with EURJPY (1440 tf)
All my life, I've always known New Zealand Dollar as NZD, not NDZ.
Well, if you're sure there is no typo anywhere... I'll stop here.
All my life, I've always known New Zealand Dollar as NZD, not NDZ.
Well, if you're sure there is no typo anywhere... I'll stop here.
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Hi everyone,
Do any of you know how to solve it?
Cris