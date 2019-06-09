Trouble with OnTimer()

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I am running a 1 second timer function but getting strange results - please see code and output.

int OnInit()
{
 EventSetTimer(1);

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}


void OnTimer()
{
 Print(TimeSeconds(TimeCurrent()));
}

Print results.


Why is there duplication of seconds?

I thought the OnTimer() function ran off the system clock?

thanks

 
sd59:

I am running a 1 second timer function but getting strange results - please see code and output.

Print results.


Why is there duplication of seconds?

I thought the OnTimer() function ran off the system clock?

thanks

So what is strange?

TimeCurrent() is showing the time of the last tick received from the broker.

Use TimeLocal() if you are looking after "regular" clock

 
Thanks - point taken.
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