MQL5 - onTimer does not run
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Hi
I have created a barebones EA to test onTimer and it does not seem to run the code inside the onTimer function.
Here's the code:
Here's the output I am getting in the Experts tab.
Note about 13 seconds have elapsed since onInit was executed until the removal of the EA.
However, onTimer is not printing anything.
Any ideas or suggestions?