Position CloseBy
This function within the CTrade class is buggy! When running strategy tester the closing prices for some instruments are hugely incorrect. Like EURCAD can be closed at USDJPY prices. This generates false tester results that inflate a strategy's performance.
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Wrong symbol for Pending Order ticket during EA backtesting
fxsaber, 2019.05.29 22:30
Try this
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modify specified pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTrade::OrderModify(const ulong ticket,const double price,const double sl,const double tp, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time,const datetime expiration,const double stoplimit) { //--- check stopped if(IsStopped(__FUNCTION__)) return(false); //--- clean ClearStructures(); m_request.symbol = ::OrderSelect(ticket) ? ::OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL) : NULL; //--- setting request m_request.action =TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY; m_request.magic =m_magic; m_request.order =ticket; m_request.price =price; m_request.stoplimit =stoplimit; m_request.sl =sl; m_request.tp =tp; m_request.type_time =type_time; m_request.expiration =expiration; //--- action and return the result return(OrderSend(m_request,m_result)); }
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