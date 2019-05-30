Wrong symbol for Pending Order ticket during EA backtesting - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am actually testing stuff right now so it is greyed out but these are my settings.
Most likely, the reason for this.
Most likely, the reason for this.
Can you explain why?
Without the problem.
Result
Without the problem.
Result
I am not sure what this has proven. You made one order modification only.
Can you replicate the problem with 32 ms or more AND trying to modify mutiple pending orders at the same time?
When I was running with trade.OrderModify(..) most of the modifications where successfull but once in a while I had this problem. It wasn't a problem in ALL modifications.
However the problem dissapeared when I switched to OrderSend(), and the 38ms delay to the server was still the same.
Anyway it doesn't really matter.
I found a workaround using OrderSend() so I am fine.
If you can replicate my problem then we can discuss it further, otherwise let's move on and note it down as a potential bug.
Maybe someone else who get's this problem can find the answer here.
Thanks
When I was running with trade.OrderModify(..) most of the modifications where successfull but once in a while I had this problem. It wasn't a problem in ALL modifications.
I see
Maybe someone else who get's this problem can find the answer here.
Try this
I see
There you go. So it may be a bug after all.
I am glad you could replicate it.
Try this
Hi,
if you have seen my response in the previous page I have already tried this and it works.
So the problem must be somewhere in
trade.OrderModify()
So the problem must be somewhere in
Change Trade.mqh
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Wrong symbol for Pending Order ticket during EA backtesting
fxsaber, 2019.05.29 22:30