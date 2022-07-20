Indicators: Adaptive Moving Average - AMA

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Adaptive Moving Average - AMA:

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Adaptive Moving Average - AMA

Author: Mladen Rakic

Adaptive Moving Average - AMA
Adaptive Moving Average - AMA
  • www.mql5.com
Math Utils (MT4) Handy functions for comparison and rounding of floating-point numbers (prices, lots and money). indicator for day trading 5 min chart This is useful if you want to earn and work on 5 min chart . it uses bb , ma 10, ma50 , Psar, slow s, one faster s and macd along with rsi to give a perfect view of market . if you need some...
 

Hello,

I'm trying to use this indicator with the iCustom() function. The issue is that when the line is on an uptrend, the value calculated by iCustom() is always this number 2147483647. There's no problem when it's a down trend.

Below is how I am invoking iCustom():

double ama = iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"AMA",14,2,30,1,1);


Is there a way to address that issue, or am I using the indicator wrong?

 
samerhaffar:

Hello,

I'm trying to use this indicator with the iCustom() function. The issue is that when the line is on an uptrend, the value calculated by iCustom() is always this number 2147483647. There's no problem when it's a down trend.

Below is how I am invoking iCustom():

double ama = iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"AMA",14,2,30,1,1);


Is there a way to address that issue, or am I using the indicator wrong?

Why would that be an issue? Isn't it logical that when the trend is down, the buffer(s) that are designated to draw color for down slope are empty (ie: 2147483647 == EMPTY_VALUE). Nothing to be addressed in since there is no issue

For value of AMA always use a call to buffer 0. For slope direction use call to buffer 3 instead and when it is 1, the slope is up, and when it is 2 the slope is down

 
Mladen Rakic:

Why would that be an issue? Isn't it logical that when the trend is down, the buffer(s) that are designated to draw color for down slope are empty (ie: 2147483647 == EMPTY_VALUE). Nothing to be addressed in since there is no issue

For value of AMA always use a call to buffer 0. For slope direction use call to buffer 3 instead and when it is 1, the slope is up, and when it is 2 the slope is down


Thanks for the clarification, really appreciate it!

 

Hi,

Would you please add filter to this AMA?

Thanks

 
Effective indicator, thanks for sharing.
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