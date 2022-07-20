Indicators: Adaptive Moving Average - AMA
Hello,
I'm trying to use this indicator with the iCustom() function. The issue is that when the line is on an uptrend, the value calculated by iCustom() is always this number 2147483647. There's no problem when it's a down trend.
Below is how I am invoking iCustom():
double ama = iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"AMA",14,2,30,1,1);
Is there a way to address that issue, or am I using the indicator wrong?
Hello,
I'm trying to use this indicator with the iCustom() function. The issue is that when the line is on an uptrend, the value calculated by iCustom() is always this number 2147483647. There's no problem when it's a down trend.
Below is how I am invoking iCustom():
double ama = iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"AMA",14,2,30,1,1);
Is there a way to address that issue, or am I using the indicator wrong?
Why would that be an issue? Isn't it logical that when the trend is down, the buffer(s) that are designated to draw color for down slope are empty
(ie: 2147483647 == EMPTY_VALUE). Nothing to be addressed in since there is no issue
For value of AMA always use a call to buffer 0. For slope direction use call to buffer 3 instead and when it is 1, the slope is up, and when it is 2 the
slope is down
Why would that be an issue? Isn't it logical that when the trend is down, the buffer(s) that are designated to draw color for down slope are
empty (ie: 2147483647 == EMPTY_VALUE). Nothing to be addressed in since there is no issue
For value of AMA always use a call to buffer 0. For slope direction use call to buffer 3 instead and when it is 1, the slope is up, and when it is 2
the slope is down
Thanks for the clarification, really appreciate it!
Hi,
Would you please add filter to this AMA?
Thanks
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Adaptive Moving Average - AMA:
Short description.
Author: Mladen Rakic