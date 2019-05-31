Change a signal to different account?

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Hi,

I’m having mapping issues when copying a signal.  

My broker writes like this EUR/USD.r  where as the signal account is without the .r

Is there a way I can attach my signal to another account?

Thanks Jonathan. 
 

About the suffixes - 

1. The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?  

2. and about how to move (in case you will need it anyway) - post#1

beginner - please help
beginner - please help
  • 2018.10.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hy all, first of all, sorry if i don't post on the good place...
 
jseesahai3:
Hi,

I’m having mapping issues when copying a signal.  

My broker writes like this EUR/USD.r  where as the signal account is without the .r

Is there a way I can attach my signal to another account?

Thanks Jonathan. 

Yes, you can do it here, but only once a week: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


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