Moving HLine - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What doesn't update?
Read through the code carefully and understand what it is doing.
Are you actually coding what you want it to do?
Why are you hard-coding the time-frame when you have it in the inputs?
Change it to
What is Candle?
No update, try yourself.
No update, try yourself.
I have tried it myself and it DOES update.
Why do you insist on hard-coding the time-frame?
A simple input as in my code allows flexibility. When you want to expand your code, then you may end up with dozens or even hundreds of lines that use the time-frame. Do you really want to have to edit every line if you want to change the TF? This will often lead to mistakes.
Bad practice. Make sure that you only delete objects created by your EA/indicator. Use of a prefix in the name (as in my code) simplifies this.
Give your objects descriptive names
"High Line" suggests it is a high, but you are using the open price.
I have tried it myself and it DOES update.
Why do you insist on hard-coding the time-frame?
A simple input as in my code allows flexibility. When you want to expand your code, then you may end up with dozens or even hundreds of lines that use the time-frame. Do you really want to have to edit every line if you want to change the TF? This will often lead to mistakes.
Bad practice. Make sure that you only delete objects created by your EA/indicator. Use of a prefix in the name (as in my code) simplifies this.
Give your objects descriptive names
"High Line" suggests it is a high, but you are using the open price.
ObjectMove missing in your code. Updates price values, not object.
Also have now the problem of supportline color that was coded to be blue.
ObjectMove missing in your code. Updates price values, not object.
ObjectMove is not missing, it is not needed as I use ObjectSetDouble instead.
Have you even tried my code?
All you have to do is change the TF and then a simple matter to get the values of the open/close instead of the high/low.
ObjectMove is not missing, it is not needed as I use ObjectSetDouble instead.
Have you even tried my code?
All you have to do is change the TF and then a simple matter to get the values of the open/close instead of the high/low.
What happen, don't you see the image attached?
What is your image supposed to prove?
What is your image supposed to prove?
HLINES not corresponding to the current values as the prints are showing.
HLINES not corresponding to the current values as the prints are showing.
What has that got to do with my code?
What has that got to do with my code?