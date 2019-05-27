Why i cannot find my signal in the providers list?
Everything is working fine, and my friend is connected to my signal too with my link.
But i searched alot and couldnt find my signal in providers list.
May please some one tell me why ?
Thank you
Not all signal are publicly visible, be patient.
Not all signal are publicly visible, be patient.
its already 2 months since when i started here, should i wait more ?
its already 2 months since when i started here, should i wait more ?
Time is not the only factor, quality plays a major role too, your signal has 66% max DD.
Time is not the only factor, quality plays a major role too, your signal has 66% max DD.
so is it only because of DD ?
i saw some signal providers with more DD than me but they are in the list.
Signals with a DD > 30% are excluded from the list.
And 2 Months is also nothing, try 2 Years.
so is it only because of DD ?
i saw some signal providers with more DD than me but they are in the list.
It is based on many factors, and it is automatically doing (and it is for everybody).
I mean: the warning robot is placing the warnings on the left side of signal page, and the ranking robot decides about the ranking based on the warnings.
The formula for the raking of the signals is not disclosed.
Once you improve your trading style so the warning robot will delete those warning messages (in the next month I think), and the ranking robot will rank your signal.
It is based on many factors, and it is automatically doing (and it is for everybody).
I mean: the warning robot is placing the warnings on the left side of signal page, and the ranking robot decides about the ranking based on the warnings.
The formula for the raking of the signals is not disclosed.
Once you improve your trading style so the warning robot will delete those warning messages (in the next month I think), and the ranking robot will rank your signal.
Thank you so much
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Everything is working fine, and my friend is connected to my signal too with my link.
But i searched alot and couldnt find my signal in providers list.
May please some one tell me why ?
Thank you