Support to convert from Amibroker to MQL4 (display multi time frame in one window chart)
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- It's not a simple conversion, since MT4 can't do that. Look in the Codebase as there are indicator that can show mini-charts of other TFs.
- I have stratman_minichart_v11.pdf (attached) but no code.
Files:
stratman_miniChart.zip 463 kb
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Hello,
Anybody help me to do that? "Convert from Amibroker to MQL4 (display multi time frame chart in one window chart)"
Example like that, can you help me to convert? => Thank you!
"
_SECTION_BEGIN("Chart mmulti timeframe");
SetChartOptions(0,chartShowArrows|chartShowDates);
_N(Title = StrFormat("{{NAME}} - {{INTERVAL}} {{DATE}} Open %g, Hi %g, Lo %g, Close %g (%.1f%%) {{VALUES}}", O, H, L, C, SelectedValue( ROC( C, 1 ) ) ));
Plot( C, "Close", ParamColor("Color", colorDefault ), styleNoTitle | ParamStyle("Style") | GetPriceStyle() );
_SECTION_END();
wc = TimeFrameCompress( Close, inWeekly );
/* now the time frame is still unchanged (say daily) and our MA will operate on daily data */
dailyma = MA( C, 1 );
/* but if we call MA on compressed array, it will give MA from other time frame */
weeklyma = MA( wc, 1 ); // note that argument is time-compressed array
Plot( dailyma, "DailyMA", colorRed );
weeklyma = TimeFrameExpand( weeklyma, inWeekly ); // expand for display
Plot( weeklyma, "WeeklyMA", colorBlue );
mc = TimeFrameCompress( Close, inMonthly );
monthlyma = MA(mc,1);
monthlyma = TimeFrameExpand( monthlyma, inMonthly );
Plot( monthlyma, "monthlyma", colorYellow );
"