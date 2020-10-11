Non repainting super signal channel
agritav:
How to convert this code into non repainting signals.
Usually, indicators redraw in order to hide its "UGLY pasts" - i.e. wrong signals.
For older bars that are in the chart's history, they resort to "looking ahead" (a.k.a cheating) in order to minimize such "UGLINESS".
So in general, it doesn't make sense to remove the redrawing of such indicators - it'll make them unbearably UGLY...
Just to give you an idea, this is what you get from this indicator, after I removed it's redraw (yellow line marks the difference between bars with redraw, and bars without redraw - to the right):
I think - those versions are not re-painted -
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