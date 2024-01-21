Optimization Not work correlclty

New comment
 

After many years with working with EA and optimization, Now I stuck in funny problem which I can not understand. I coded a EA when it run with Tester I see the result ... but when I run it with same parameter in Optimization I see only zero result!! No matter you run the test in Every Tick or Control Price... both give me Zero result !

Anyone , Any idea?  


 
Farhad Trader: I see only zero result!!
Fix your broken code - it is not opening any trades.
 
William Roeder:
Fix your broken code - it is not opening any trades.

Thanks for your replay,.. what does it mean the "broken code"? 

if it has code problem but why this EA work perfectly in tester with sames setting but not able to open on optimizer?

Do we have any function that works in Test and not work in optimizer? 

 
  1. Broken: Adjective: not functioning properly; out working order.

  2. Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.

  3. There is no chart in the optimizer, no objects.
 
Farhad Trader:

After many years with working with EA and optimization, Now I stuck in funny problem which I can not understand. I coded a EA when it run with Tester I see the result ... but when I run it with same parameter in Optimization I see only zero result!! No matter you run the test in Every Tick or Control Price... both give me Zero result !

Anyone , Any idea?  


Hi Farhad,


Did you ever find a solution to your problem? I am experiencing the exact same problem. My code isn't broken (lol), the EA works on tests but I get lots of zeroes on optimization. From reading other posts, this can occur if you use objects in your EA but I am not. Also, opt process was working on same EA, pair and date range but suddenly stopped. It's very frustrating! Thanks!

 
Results → Right Click → Show Useless Results.
 
I have the same problem and it has not been solved
It works well in Backtest Expert, but the results are zero in optimization
 
mehran afshar #:
I have the same problem and it has not been solved
It works well in Backtest Expert, but the results are zero in optimization

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/340708

I found the problem, the optimizer did not accept objects created during the tests, and my solution was more complex, my EA did not create objects but the broker with its standard chart, what I did I opened a window for any asset, placed the scheme of default colors, I deselected the fields that draw trading history, with the changed chart I opened the list of objects to make sure there were none and saved the template as default and tester, so the optimizer and tester would use charts without objects.

Strategy Tester: Optimization not working
Strategy Tester: Optimization not working
  • 2020.05.15
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, the problem is that optimization only produces empty results (0...
 
Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas #: I found the problem, the optimizer did not accept objects created during the test

As I said in #3.3 (4½ years ago). Did you not read the entire thread before posting?

New comment