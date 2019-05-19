Banned for 10 years on my main account
- mql5.com support?
- If an account was banned, can a new one be opened?
- Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days.
10 year would be something severe.
That is the highest penalty possible so that should have its valid reasons.
Must be an explanation for this ban. Did you receive such?
Decompiling is a huge offense, if you keep on insisting, they will also ban your new account. Let it go and 10 years is nothing.
I also become Smith because of ban, I used to be someone else.
Decompiling is a huge offense, if you keep on insisting, they will also ban your new account. Let it go and 10 years is nothing.
I also become Smith because of ban, I used to be someone else.
Interesting.
You know it is a huge offense and hire someone to de-compile or how shall we understand this job review?
Bro that is Photoshop. why you hate me so much????
This is nothing personal but a cheater is a cheater and it's obvious that you've learned nothing.
This was an original screenshot from your profile before you deleted your post a few minutes ago.
It's also reported to the Metaquotes admins and we already know who the "queen of de-compiling" is.
As you said " Decompiling is a huge offense" and they will surely go after that.
Maybe you'll learn it some day.
This is nothing personal but a cheater is a cheater and it's obvious that you learned nothing.
This was an original screenshot from your profile before you deleted your post a few minutes ago.
It's also reported to the Metaquotes admins and we already know who the "queen of de-compiling" is.
As you said " Decompiling is a huge offense" and they will surely go after that.
Maybe you'll learn it some day.
Basically you are extremely happy when other people are banned??? I think you have a serious problem.
Ask the owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.
De-compiled
code is stolen code.
Either you are a thief, a fence, or
the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way we will not be
an accomplice after the fact to that theft.
See also forum.MQL4.com/41864#490649
If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.
Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because "someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that"?
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