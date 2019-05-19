Banned for 10 years on my main account

New comment
 
Hi,

Few months ago I got banned on my main account because I asked for something that was not correct on the site but I didn't know they would me ban me for such thing.
I really need that ban deleted. Do someone here know how I can contact somebody for that?
I can't type in service desk either because of ban.

Best regards,
Dax
 

10 year would be something severe.

That is the highest penalty possible so that should have its valid reasons.

 
I honestly didn't know that it would be so long or that it was possible.
I am sorry for it but I want my account back :/
Can I ask to delete ban or so?
 
Must be an explanation for this ban. Did you receive such?
 
momo3HC:
Must be an explanation for this ban. Did you receive such?
I asked then for decompile request in freelance.
Was a mistake ofcourse but yeah..
 
Smith Stuggartt:

Decompiling is a huge offense, if you keep on insisting, they will also ban your new account. Let it go and 10 years is nothing.
I also become Smith because of ban, I used to be someone else. 

Ok thanks for info.
 
Smith Stuggartt:

Decompiling is a huge offense, if you keep on insisting, they will also ban your new account. Let it go and 10 years is nothing.
I also become Smith because of ban, I used to be someone else. 

Interesting.

You know it is a huge offense and hire someone to de-compile or how shall we understand this job review?

job_comment

 
Smith Stuggartt:

Bro that is Photoshop. why you hate me so much????

This is nothing personal but a cheater is a cheater and it's obvious that you've learned nothing.
This was an original screenshot from your profile before you deleted your post a few minutes ago.

It's also reported to the Metaquotes admins and we already know who the "queen of de-compiling" is.

As you said " Decompiling is a huge offense" and they will surely go after that.

Maybe you'll learn it some day.

 
Daniel Stein:

This is nothing personal but a cheater is a cheater and it's obvious that you learned nothing.
This was an original screenshot from your profile before you deleted your post a few minutes ago.

It's also reported to the Metaquotes admins and we already know who the "queen of de-compiling" is.

As you said " Decompiling is a huge offense" and they will surely go after that.

Maybe you'll learn it some day.

Basically you are extremely happy when other people are banned??? I think you have a serious problem.

 
Nsimba Kanamua:

Basically you are extremely happy when other people are banned??? I think you have a serious problem.

I have a serious problem with stolen code and
I would be extremely happy if everyone would respect intellectual property and the rules of this platform!
 
ggadvanced: I asked then for decompile request …

Ask the owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.

De-compiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way we will not be an accomplice after the fact to that theft.
          See also forum.MQL4.com/41864#490649

If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.

Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because "someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that"?

New comment