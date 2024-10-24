How to log in to MQL5 OpenID account on MT4?
Your login is maribou
Your password is your forum password.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/maribou
Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy
- 2016.06.10
- www.mql5.com
I had this same issue with accessing MQL5 via the connect to Mt4 community icon. I had just setup both the Mt4 (via broker) and MQL5 (using Google OpenID).
I found that MQL5 had send an email with the userid and password. Look for an email subject like "MQL5: Registration completed successfully" around the time the MQL5 account was created. I used that information and was able to connect to the community via Mt4.
I bought an indicator (review candle chart for mt4).
When you try to install, you will be asked to log in to the Mt4 optional community.
The following two are required to login
- Login
- password
However, since I purchased the product by logging in with OpenID (a Google account), I do not know what "password" and "login" refer to.
Also, even if you try to register with the same med, you can not register because it says "It is already registered."
Even if you try to enter your Google account's med and password, it does not respond.
I would like to somehow log in and install the product, but if you have installed the indicator with OpenID, it would be nice if you could teach me the solution.
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I bought an indicator (review candle chart for mt4).
When you try to install, you will be asked to log in to the Mt4 optional community.
The following two are required to login
However, since I purchased the product by logging in with OpenID (a Google account), I do not know what "password" and "login" refer to.
Also, even if you try to register with the same med, you can not register because it says "It is already registered."
Even if you try to enter your Google account's med and password, it does not respond.
I would like to somehow log in and install the product, but if you have installed the indicator with OpenID, it would be nice if you could teach me the solution.