How to log in to MQL5 OpenID account on MT4?

New comment
 

I bought an indicator (review candle chart for mt4).

When you try to install, you will be asked to log in to the Mt4 optional community.

The following two are required to login

  1. Login
  2. password

However, since I purchased the product by logging in with OpenID (a Google account), I do not know what "password" and "login" refer to.


Also, even if you try to register with the same med, you can not register because it says "It is already registered."

Even if you try to enter your Google account's med and password, it does not respond.


I would like to somehow log in and install the product, but if you have installed the indicator with OpenID, it would be nice if you could teach me the solution.

 

Your login is maribou
Your password is your forum password.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/maribou 


 

Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2016.06.10
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 

I had this same issue with accessing MQL5 via the connect to  Mt4 community icon. I had just setup both the Mt4 (via broker) and MQL5 (using Google OpenID).

I found that MQL5 had send an email with the userid and password. Look for an email subject like "MQL5: Registration completed successfully" around the time the MQL5 account was created. I used that information and was able to connect to the community via Mt4.


かつみん:

I bought an indicator (review candle chart for mt4).

When you try to install, you will be asked to log in to the Mt4 optional community.

The following two are required to login

  1. Login
  2. password

However, since I purchased the product by logging in with OpenID (a Google account), I do not know what "password" and "login" refer to.


Also, even if you try to register with the same med, you can not register because it says "It is already registered."

Even if you try to enter your Google account's med and password, it does not respond.


I would like to somehow log in and install the product, but if you have installed the indicator with OpenID, it would be nice if you could teach me the solution.

New comment