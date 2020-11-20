Google account log in issues
mql5 community login is the login to this mql5 forum.
Did you login to create this thread as
login: jtribaco
password: ...
Right?
So, it is same.
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Hi,
Account created via google account. Then I try to log in mql5 community inside the mt4 platform, he prompting password. Tried to used the google account password, failed.
Help please