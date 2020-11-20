Google account log in issues

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Hi,

Account created via google account. Then I try to log in mql5 community inside the mt4 platform, he prompting password. Tried to used the google account password, failed.

Help please

MT4

 

mql5 community login is the login to this mql5 forum.

Did you login to create this thread as 
login: jtribaco
password: ...
Right?

So, it is same.

 
Sergey Golubev:

mql5 community login is the login to this mql5 forum.

Did you login to create this thread as 
login: jtribaco
password: ...
Right?

So, it is same.


I'll check, will feedback.

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