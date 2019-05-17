I have a problem with my account history profit, can somebody help me?
it seems you are a newcomer to MT4/5.
this is not a problem ! your terminal works fine!
the orders with no profit are deleted pending orders which had been deleted before they deal. no deal no profit.
Those are the pending orders (buy stop order, and so on) on your image, and the pending orders do not have the profit and so on.
The market orders are having it.
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
- www.metatrader5.com
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
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A few days ago, I just installed the easyorder complement, but when I did it, my profit history has gone, and now, I can´t see my profit per operation. Can somebody tell me, how can I do to have the numbers by any operation again?
(I´m adding a picture of the problem)