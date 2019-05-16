duplicated signal trades while using 2 mt4 on 2pc with same account and signal provider
grandenagus:
Hi, I have 2 pc that runs mt4 configured to follow the same signal from the same signal provider
on the same account, so if one pc fail or disconnects, the other one
that is phisically located on other place (one at home and one at work)
can mantain the connection and not lose any update on trades that the
signal provider give...
Thanks!
Hi, I have 2 pc that runs mt4 configured to follow the same signal from the same signal provider
on the same account, so if one pc fail or disconnects, the other one
that is phisically located on other place (one at home and one at work)
can mantain the connection and not lose any update on trades that the
signal provider give...
BUT I see that I have duplicate positions... Can I avoid this issue?
Of course you have duplicate trades, since you are copying the signal twice.
You can solve this problem by using MQL5 VPS.
Right click on your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, I have 2 pc that runs mt4 configured to follow the same signal from the same signal provider on the same account, so if one pc fail or disconnects, the other one that is phisically located on other place (one at home and one at work) can mantain the connection and not lose any update on trades that the signal provider give...Thanks!
BUT I see that I have duplicate positions... Can I avoid this issue?