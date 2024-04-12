Withdrawals are frozen. Have you ever had that happen? - page 2
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Is your problem solved
I got the same message
yes, but actually i dont mind that it is long, what is the problem that they dont tell me anything about it. if they would tell me that it will be 2 months i d say okay. But they dont even response...
how can it be solved ?
How do I make a withdrawal? The drop down menu giving the withdrawal option is not highlighted.....???
You can only withdraw earned money from selling products or services here in MQL5.com.
You can't witdraw deposited money.
How do I make a withdrawal? The drop down menu giving the withdrawal option is not highlighted.....???
You need to earn some money first!
As you only registered with MQL5 10 days ago, I don't see that you will have anything to withdraw.
You need to earn some money first!
As you only registered with MQL5 10 days ago, I don't see that you will have anything to withdraw.
How to get rich in 10 days ?