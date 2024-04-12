Withdrawals are frozen. Have you ever had that happen? - page 2

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It expired two weeks ago, and our account still hasn't been unfrozen, so we can't make any money operation at all.
 
yes, but actually i dont mind that it is long, what is the problem that they dont tell me anything about it. if they would tell me that it will be 2 months i d say okay. But they dont even response...
 
It's the problem solved?
 
Dingjia Xiong:
During the withdrawal last week, the system suddenly sent this message, and then the withdrawal amount became 0.01 usd per day online. Days have passed without any response. Have you ever been in this situation


Is your problem solved

I got the same message

 
Dingjia Xiong:
yes, but actually i dont mind that it is long, what is the problem that they dont tell me anything about it. if they would tell me that it will be 2 months i d say okay. But they dont even response...
Heey.am in similar situation.was your problem solved? How long did it take? Were you required to provide any documents?
 
My problem is still not solved.

how can it be solved ?
 
How do I make a withdrawal?  The drop down menu giving the withdrawal option is not highlighted.....???
 
IanB100:
How do I make a withdrawal?  The drop down menu giving the withdrawal option is not highlighted.....???

You can only withdraw earned money from selling products or services here in MQL5.com.

You can't witdraw deposited money.

 
IanB100:
How do I make a withdrawal?  The drop down menu giving the withdrawal option is not highlighted.....???

You need to earn some money first!

As you only registered with MQL5 10 days ago, I don't see that you will have anything to withdraw.

 
Keith Watford:

You need to earn some money first!

As you only registered with MQL5 10 days ago, I don't see that you will have anything to withdraw.


How to get rich in 10 days ?
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