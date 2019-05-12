trailing SL & TP
- Trying to add trailing stop & stop loss to EA, need help please...
- Free EA creation
- Setting SL or TP at a certain time
hi everybody, I am a newbee, I am trying to create a EA. But when i TEST the EA its looks like the trailing SL & TP is not working. I had attached the program here. will someone please help me to activate it. Please guide me for setting it. Also please let me know about your valueable comments about the settings which i did. Thankyou.
They work. And I didn't do anything.
But how can i check that. will you please guide me how did you checked this... please
I'm not sure whether you mean (1) "how to see that list?" or (2) "how to see from that list that there are trailing SL and TP?"
For (1), you choose Debug->Start on History Data in your mql editor. After it's done running, just go to terminal and look at the "operations" tab.
For (2), you can see that under each ticket number, there are varying number of lines, each representing updates to SL and TP after the order has opened. So if there are no trailing SL and TP, there won't be so many updates.
I'm not sure whether you mean (1) "how to see that list?" or (2) "how to see from that list that there are trailing SL and TP?"
For (1), you choose Debug->Start on History Data in your mql editor. After it's done running, just go to terminal and look at the "operations" tab.
For (2), you can see that under each ticket number, there are varying number of lines, each representing updates to SL and TP after the order has opened. So if there are no trailing SL and TP, there won't be so many updates.
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