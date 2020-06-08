Experts: Grid expert
Without knowing what I'm doing I renamed the file and compiled it, then added the EA to a EURUSD daily file with the default settings and ran it from the beginning of last year.
What have I done wrong?
How to disable ST and TP? When I set it to 0, it still set =0.
Here's what I get from the beginning of last year. I think I better give up and stick with what I know.
Markets were closed.
While you've adopted "Current" spread.
Those value would destroy any trading system.
How to disable ST and TP? When I set it to 0, it still set =0.
OF course it is set to 0. 0 means that there is no SL/TP set
Hello
Thank you for sharing. This Ea seem to fit in one of my trading ideas. I just wanted to know if it is depending on any candle or other market condition? Or it just the price movements?
Also, I will really appreciate it if someone could tell me how to disable the martingale function in it, so all trades will have same lot size. Which code line I have to moddify, and with what ?
Thanks
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Grid expert:
This ea designed based on Grid sterategy .
Author: Farshad Kojori Razeke