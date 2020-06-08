Experts: Grid expert

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Grid expert:

This ea designed based on Grid sterategy .

Author: Farshad Kojori Razeke

 

Without knowing what I'm doing I renamed the file and compiled it, then added the EA to a EURUSD daily file with the default settings and ran it from the beginning of last year.

What have I done wrong?

GridExpert

 
Kenneth Bachelor:

Without knowing what I'm doing I renamed the file and compiled it, then added the EA to a EURUSD daily file with the default settings and ran it from the beginning of last year.

What have I done wrong?

 

this ea needs to improve.

but at the moment has a good result on usdjpy and gbpusd.

 
Farshad Kojori Razeke:

this ea needs to improve.

but at the moment has a good result on usdjpy and gbpusd.

Here's what I get from the beginning of last year. I think I better give up and stick with what I know.
USDJPY
 

How to disable ST and TP? When I set it to 0, it still set =0. 

 
Kenneth Bachelor:
Here's what I get from the beginning of last year. I think I better give up and stick with what I know.
Because the day you test the EA was Saturday. 
Markets were closed.
While you've adopted "Current" spread.  
Those value would destroy any trading system.
 
Sambavn:

How to disable ST and TP? When I set it to 0, it still set =0. 

OF course it is set to 0. 0 means that there is no SL/TP set

 

Hello

Thank you for sharing. This Ea seem to fit in one of my trading ideas. I just wanted to know if it is depending on any candle or other market condition? Or it just the price movements?


Also, I will really appreciate it if someone could tell me how to disable the martingale function in it, so all trades will have same lot size. Which code line I have to moddify, and with what ?


Thanks

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