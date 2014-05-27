how to add in market watch by using SYMBOL_ISIN for stock market ?

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hi;

in stock market we can recognize the chart with : "  SymbolInfoString(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ISIN)  " 

if we have SYMBOL_ISIN for one of them and want to add it to market watch so, we must select it by :  SymbolSelect(name,true);

but for stock market how can select from : SYMBOL_ISIN function ?

 
TIMisthebest:

hi;

in stock market we can recognize the chart with : "  SymbolInfoString(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ISIN)  " 

if we have SYMBOL_ISIN for one of them and want to add it to market watch so, we must select it by :  SymbolSelect(name,true);

but for stock market how can select from : SYMBOL_ISIN function ?

With a loop.
 
angevoyageur:
With a loop.

;-)        

thanks to reply.

yes  i know ; and i have this; https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12185/page3

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

share utility code

TIMisthebest, 2014.03.20 07:31


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int total_symbol=0; // Number of symbols name on the server
string empty_symbol="EMPTY";
string SYMBOLS_NAMES[SYMBOLS_COUNT];
.
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//*************************************************************************
void OnInit()
  {
   SYMBOLS_NAMES[0]="EMPTY";
   InitSymbolNames();
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}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &Time[],
                const double   &Open[],
                const double   &High[],
                const double   &Low[],
                const double   &Close[],
                const long     &TickVolume[],
                const long     &Volume[],
                const int      &Spread[])
{
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InitSymbolNames();
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//--- done
   return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void InitSymbolNames()
  {
   AddSymbolToMarketWatch(SYMBOLS_NAMES[1],"EUR","eur","GBP","gbp");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string AddSymbolToMarketWatch(string &name,string PART_1,string part_1,string PART_2,string part_2)
  {
   name=empty_symbol;                // Symbol name
   total_symbol=SymbolsTotal(false);          //--- Total symbols on the server
//--- Iterate over the entire list of symbols
   for(int i=0;i<total_symbol;i++)
     {      
      if(
         (SymbolInfoString(SymbolName(i,false),SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE)==PART_1&&SymbolInfoString(SymbolName(i,false),SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT)==PART_2)
         ||
         (SymbolInfoString(SymbolName(i,false),SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE)==part_1&&SymbolInfoString(SymbolName(i,false),SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT)==part_2)
        )
        {
         name=SymbolName(i,false);  //--- If this symbol is available,
         SymbolSelect(name,true);   //--- add it to the Market Watch window and
         return(name);              //--- return its name
         break;
        }
     }
   return(name);
  }
//********************************************************************************************************************

& thanks for help

i wrote it before,

and if i want to use that as below  for stock market :

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string active_symbol="EMPTY";
string active_ISIN="MGP.GCM17";
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void OnInit()
  {
  }
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.
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int OnCalculate(
{
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   AddSymbolToMarketWatch(active_ISIN,active_symbol);
   if(SymbolInfoString(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ISIN)!=active_ISIN) ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0,active_symbol,0);
.
.
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//--- done
   return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding the specified symbol to the Market Watch window           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string AddSymbolToMarketWatch(string symbol, string back_chart)
  {
   int      total=0; // Number of symbols
   string   name=""; // Symbol name
   //--- If an empty string is passed, return the empty string
   if(symbol=="")
      return(empty_symbol);
//--- Total symbols on the server
   total=SymbolsTotal(false);
//--- Iterate over the entire list of symbols
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- Symbol name on the server
      name=SymbolName(i,false);
      //--- If this symbol is available,
      if(SymbolInfoString(name,SYMBOL_ISIN)==active_ISIN)
        {
         //--- add it to the Market Watch window and
         back_chart=name;
         SymbolSelect(name,true);
         //--- return its name
         return(name);
        }
     }
//--- If this symbol is not available, return the string representing the lack of the symbol
   return(empty_symbol);
  }
//*******************************************************************************************

there is problem and i have not my favorite chart, where is the problem ?

my question refer to the " name " . ( and there is no name for chart and i have " SYMBOL_ISIN " ) 

and for function  " SymbolSelect(name,true) " there is no way to use  " SYMBOL_ISIN " .? ( if i am wrong , or i missed some thing about it ?)

could i make my problem clear ?

thanks in advance.

 
TIMisthebest:

;-)        

thanks to reply.

yes  i know ; and i have this; https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12185/page3

i wrote it before,

and if i want to use that as below  for stock market :

there is problem and i have not my favorite chart, where is the problem ?

my question refer to the " name " . ( and there is no name for chart and i have " SYMBOL_ISIN " )

thanks in advance.

string AddSymbolToMarketWatch(string symbol, string &back_chart)
 
sorry but does not work with that correction also.
 
TIMisthebest:
sorry but does not work with that correction also.
What doesn't work ?
 
angevoyageur:
What doesn't work ?

code must change chart into my favorite i define by " string active_ISIN="MGP.GCM17" "

and it does not happend.

 
TIMisthebest:

code must change chart into my favorite i define by " string active_ISIN="MGP.GCM17" "

and it does not happend.

I know that. My question is "what doesn't work ?"

ChartSetSymbolPeriod() is a function, it returns a value, and what's the error code if any.

 
angevoyageur:

I know that. My question is "what doesn't work ?"

ChartSetSymbolPeriod() is a function, it returns a value, and what's the error code if any.

there is no error or warining , there is  always : active_symbol="EMPTY" .
 
angevoyageur:

I know that. My question is "what doesn't work ?"

ChartSetSymbolPeriod() is a function, it returns a value, and what's the error code if any.

i add the high lighted line and get this :

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if(SymbolInfoString(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ISIN)!=active_ISIN) ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0,active_symbol,0);
     else Print("Error  (",GetLastError(),")");
.
.
.

i found this :  error 4301


 
TIMisthebest:

i add the high lighted line and get this :

i found this :  error 4301


Of course,"EMPTY" is not a valid symbol.

So, why the value of your symbol is still to "EMPTY" after running AddSymbolToMarketWatch() ?

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