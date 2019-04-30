i purchaised a robot but i cannot find it in the terminal
дорогая,
обратите внимание, что я приобрел робота под названием «скальпирование хомяка», но я не могу найти его на своем терминале, я могу найти его только на своем MQL5, а затем, когда я нажимаю кнопку «Установить на терминале», он попросит меня купить робота еще раз ?? ?
Каково решение ?
Спасибо
You are still using window 7, how does your MT4 receive services?
dear,
please note that i have purchaised a robot but i cannot find it on my terminal, i only can find it on my MQL5 , and then when i click to install on the terminal it will ask me to buy the robot again ???
what is the solution ?
thanks
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 community account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
Then go to the Market tab, down in the Terminal window, click the Purchased option and then Install, on the right side of the product you want to install.
Maybe robot only work for MT5 platform and not for mt4?
I think you can contact the seller to the solved problem, if they not only want to your money, hence will enthusiast to help
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dear,
please note that i have purchaised a robot but i cannot find it on my terminal, i only can find it on my MQL5 , and then when i click to install on the terminal it will ask me to buy the robot again ???
what is the solution ?
thanks