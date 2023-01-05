This is not an optimization

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right ?

Just a pass of all the symbols 


 
No, It test all symbols with the same settings.
 
Enrique Dangeroux #:
No, It test all symbols with the same settings.

Thank you . 

I also have a "longest pass of 600 ms" (edit : avg pass 49 ms) per test with a custom criteria that i want to do a draft pass before the heavy lifting . 
Based on that i can afford 1 million tests but it caps me at 10 496 , what am i missing ? whether its slow complete or fast genetic.

10496 appears to be the limit of the Genetic algorithm ,my bad.

slow complete works

Is there any info on the mutation rate of the Genetic algorithm ? 

[Deleted]  
@Lorentzos Roussos #: Thank you . I also have a "longest pass of 600 ms" (edit : avg pass 49 ms) per test with a custom criteria that i want to do a draft pass before the heavy lifting . Based on that i can afford 1 million tests but it caps me at 10 496 , what am i missing ? whether its slow complete or fast genetic. 10496 appears to be the limit of the Genetic algorithm ,my bad. slow complete works Is there any info on the mutation rate of the Genetic algorithm ? 

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How to turn off Genetic algorithm

Fernando Carreiro, 2022.05.26 20:48

No, it does not limit the number of passes to that value.  Here is a screenshot example ...


However, when the number of passes exceeds "100 000 000", it sets that limit to 10496 ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Yeah . Thank you

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: Yeah . Thank you
You are welcome!
 
Why 10496 though ?  🤔
[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos: right ? Just a pass of all the symbols 
By the way, this was the exact issue that @Enrique Enguix was referring to in his forum topic, on which you also commented on — Multiple Optimization MT5
[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: Why 10496 though ?  🤔
Unsure why, but ... 10496 = 41 * 256 = 41 * 2^8.  It might have some significance for MetaQuotes.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
By the way, this was the exact issue that @Enrique Enguix was referring to in his forum topic, on which you also commented on — Multiple Optimization MT5

Yeah , big dissapointment .

He has to use a custom version with all the symbols after all and rank each symbol internally + output in the common folder - and make sure he is storing per agent too .(or use FxSaber's tool , i think) [If the real ticks mode also means that the other symbols will be in real ticks mode !]

How handy would it be though . List of symbols + tfs , throw it in the optimizer receive ranked results . Maybe that was the plan . It was a good plan .

😇

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Unsure why, but ... 10496 = 41 * 256 = 41 * 2^8.  It might have some significance for MetaQuotes.

256 parameters 41 generations ? and they throttle accordingly ? 

When parameters are low the allow more generations and when parameters are high they reduce generations 

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