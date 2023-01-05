This is not an optimization
No, It test all symbols with the same settings.
Thank you .
I also have a "longest pass of 600 ms" (edit : avg pass 49 ms) per test with a custom criteria that i want to do a draft pass before the heavy lifting .
Based on that i can afford 1 million tests but it caps me at 10 496 , what am i missing ? whether its slow complete or fast genetic.
10496 appears to be the limit of the Genetic algorithm ,my bad.
slow complete works
Is there any info on the mutation rate of the Genetic algorithm ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to turn off Genetic algorithm
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.05.26 20:48
No, it does not limit the number of passes to that value. Here is a screenshot example ...
However, when the number of passes exceeds "100 000 000", it sets that limit to 10496 ...
By the way, this was the exact issue that @Enrique Enguix was referring to in his forum topic, on which you also commented on — Multiple Optimization MT5
Yeah , big dissapointment .
He has to use a custom version with all the symbols after all and rank each symbol internally + output in the common folder - and make sure he is storing per agent too .(or use FxSaber's tool , i think) [If the real ticks mode also means that the other symbols will be in real ticks mode !]
How handy would it be though . List of symbols + tfs , throw it in the optimizer receive ranked results . Maybe that was the plan . It was a good plan .
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right ?
Just a pass of all the symbols