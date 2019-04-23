EUR/CHF is heavily being manipulated by the central banks right now

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EUR/CHF is heavily being manipulated by the central banks right now. Any thoughts?
 
Cuong Truong:
EUR/CHF is heavily being manipulated by the central banks right now. Any thoughts?

yes the Swiss bank manipulates prices.

Once there was a peg on eurch at 1.200, when they abandoned it, it caused the bankruptcy of brokers like Alpari


" So on January 15th, when the Swiss National Bank (SNB) suddenly announced that it would no longer hold the Swiss franc at a fixed exchange rate with the euro, there was panic. The franc soared. On Wednesday one euro was worth 1.2 Swiss francs; at one point on Thursday its value had fallen to just 0.85 francs. A number of hedge funds across the world made big losses. The Swiss stockmarket collapsed. Why did the SNB provoke such chaos?The SNB introduced the exchange-rate peg in 2011."


https://www.economist.com/the-economist-explains/2015/01/18/why-the-swiss-unpegged-the-franc

Why the Swiss unpegged the franc
Why the Swiss unpegged the franc
  • 2015.01.19
  • C.W.
  • www.economist.com
IN THE world of central banking, slow and predictable decisions are the aim. So on January 15th, when the Swiss National Bank (SNB) suddenly announced that it would no longer hold the Swiss franc at a fixed exchange rate with the euro, there was panic. The franc soared. On Wednesday one euro was worth 1.2 Swiss francs; at one point on Thursday...
 
ffoorr:

yes the Swiss bank manipulates prices.

Once there was a peg on eurch at 1.200, when they abandoned it, it caused the bankruptcy of brokers like Alpari


" So on January 15th, when the Swiss National Bank (SNB) suddenly announced that it would no longer hold the Swiss franc at a fixed exchange rate with the euro, there was panic. The franc soared. On Wednesday one euro was worth 1.2 Swiss francs; at one point on Thursday its value had fallen to just 0.85 francs. A number of hedge funds across the world made big losses. The Swiss stockmarket collapsed. Why did the SNB provoke such chaos?The SNB introduced the exchange-rate peg in 2011."


https://www.economist.com/the-economist-explains/2015/01/18/why-the-swiss-unpegged-the-franc

 

PEG


 
Cuong Truong:
EUR/CHF is heavily being manipulated by the central banks right now. Any thoughts?

I don't the source(s) of  your information, but what i do know as a technical trader is that Eurchf is behaving technically.

 

Maybe suiss bank is lowering his interest rate, or on the brink to do so ?

http://pigbonds.info/

Vergleich Staatsanleihen Renditen | Bond Yields PIGS, Eurozone und BRIC
Vergleich Staatsanleihen Renditen | Bond Yields PIGS, Eurozone und BRIC
  • pigbonds.info
Vergleich der 2-, 5- und 10-jährigen Renditen der Euro Staatsanleihen, der PIGS/PIIGS Länder und die Bond Yields einiger anderer Staaten wie der Schweiz, den USA, UK, China, Indien, usw.
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