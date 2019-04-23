EUR/CHF is heavily being manipulated by the central banks right now
EUR/CHF is heavily being manipulated by the central banks right now. Any thoughts?
yes the Swiss bank manipulates prices.
Once there was a peg on eurch at 1.200, when they abandoned it, it caused the bankruptcy of brokers like Alpari
" So on January 15th, when the Swiss National Bank (SNB) suddenly announced that it would no longer hold the Swiss franc at a fixed exchange rate with the euro, there was panic. The franc soared. On Wednesday one euro was worth 1.2 Swiss francs; at one point on Thursday its value had fallen to just 0.85 francs. A number of hedge funds across the world made big losses. The Swiss stockmarket collapsed. Why did the SNB provoke such chaos?The SNB introduced the exchange-rate peg in 2011."
https://www.economist.com/the-economist-explains/2015/01/18/why-the-swiss-unpegged-the-franc
- 2015.01.19
- C.W.
- www.economist.com
yes the Swiss bank manipulates prices.
Once there was a peg on eurch at 1.200, when they abandoned it, it caused the bankruptcy of brokers like Alpari
" So on January 15th, when the Swiss National Bank (SNB) suddenly announced that it would no longer hold the Swiss franc at a fixed exchange rate with the euro, there was panic. The franc soared. On Wednesday one euro was worth 1.2 Swiss francs; at one point on Thursday its value had fallen to just 0.85 francs. A number of hedge funds across the world made big losses. The Swiss stockmarket collapsed. Why did the SNB provoke such chaos?The SNB introduced the exchange-rate peg in 2011."
https://www.economist.com/the-economist-explains/2015/01/18/why-the-swiss-unpegged-the-franc
Maybe suiss bank is lowering his interest rate, or on the brink to do so ?
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