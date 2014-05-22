Function to stop the EA 7 days before expiration date
blouf:Which expiration date ?
Hi,
I'd like to stop the expert running on a symbol 10 days before the expiration date, how to using SymbolInfoInteger(SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME) please ?
angevoyageur:The contract expiration date. My broker use one for Jun, one for Jul etc ...
Which expiration date ?
Which expiration date ?
blouf:Ah ok, in this case yes it should be SymbolInfoInteger(SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME).
The contract expiration date. My broker use one for Jun, one for Jul etc ...
The contract expiration date. My broker use one for Jun, one for Jul etc ...
angevoyageur:Yes, but that's what it returns to me :
Ah ok, in this case yes it should be SymbolInfoInteger(SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME).
Ah ok, in this case yes it should be SymbolInfoInteger(SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME).
2014.05.22 08:13:53.034 2011.05.16 00:00:00 Heure courante : 1.3055e+009 2014.05.22 08:13:53.034 2011.05.16 00:00:00 Heure d'expiration : 1.40322e+009
For a 7-day before, should I use seconds to compare ?
EDIT : Yes it's seconds.
How to disable the EA from within the EA ?
So here it is :
It seems to work, but I'd like not to remove the EA, just disable it.
Plus I got these (minors) errors ... how to correct them ?
possible loss of data due to type conversion EA.mq5 1824 18 possible loss of data due to type conversion EA.mq5 1825 19
void FinContrat() { datetime current = TimeCurrent(); datetime realend = SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME); datetime localend = (SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME) - (DayBefore * 86400)); <---- DayBefore in days if ((current > localend) && (!HaveLongPosition) && (!HaveShortPosition)) { printf("*** %S expire le %s (- %g jours) : désactivation de l'EA.",Symbol(), TimeToString(realend), DayBefore); ExpertRemove(); } }
blouf:
It seems to work, but I'd like not to remove the EA, just disable it.
Plus I got these (minors) errors ... how to correct them ?
So here it is :
It seems to work, but I'd like not to remove the EA, just disable it.
Plus I got these (minors) errors ... how to correct them ?
bool disabled=false; void FinContrat() { datetime current = TimeCurrent(); datetime realend = (datetime)SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME); datetime localend=((datetime)SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME) -(DayBefore * 86400));//<---- DayBefore in days if((current>localend) && (!HaveLongPosition) && (!HaveShortPosition)) { printf("*** %S expire le %s (- %g jours) : désactivation de l'EA.",Symbol(),TimeToString(realend),DayBefore); disabled=true; //ExpertRemove(); } } void OnTick() { if(disabled) { ... return; } ... }
blouf:
How to disable the EA from within the EA ?
How to disable the EA from within the EA ?
Please take a look at this function: ExpertRemove()
Malacarne:I read it. The workaround from the traveling angel works also. So ... thanks :)
Please take a look at this function: ExpertRemove()
Malacarne:
Please take a look at this function: ExpertRemove()
It seems to work, but I'd like not to remove the EA, just disable it.
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Hi,
I'd like to stop the expert running on a symbol 10 days before the expiration date, how to using SymbolInfoInteger(SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME) please ?