Indicator always slower then current chart
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int limit; if (prev_calculated == 0) limit = InpMAPeriod; else limit = prev_calculated - 1;
Naguisa Unada:Thanks, but this code doesn't work, I still need to refresh the indicator to get latest, do I missing some code?
Use the following </> button to post your program.
I thought it's for MT5 because this is not MT4 section.
Post questions about MT4 in https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/mql4
int i,limit; if(prev_calculated==0) limit=rates_total-InpMAPeriod; else limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; for(i=limit; i>=0; i--) {
UpCloseBuffer[i]=(high[i]+ma)*ma /10000;
The number is too small
UpCloseBuffer[i]=(high[i]+ma)*ma;
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Can someone tell me or help me edit this, how to make the indicator synchronize with current chart? Thanks
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